Synthetic Turf Transforms Contemporary San Antonio Pool Deck

SAN ANTONIO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pops of greenery can help turn your Texas property from barren and boring to a personal oasis, but the sweltering summer weather rarely makes that an easy feat. That's why thousands of Texas homeowners are choosing water-wise and evergreen artificial grass landscaping for their backyard landscape design. From latticed driveway patterns to stand-out pool decks, turf ribbons are an easy and affordable way to elevate your outdoor space. For this reason, one family in San Antonio recently enlisted the help of One Yard To Go to achieve a modern design for their backyard synthetic grass pool deck.

Synthetic turf installation in San Antonio, TX, by One Yard to Go.

One Yard To Go recently installed 550 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse's Everlast Pet Turf in a home in San Antonio, TX. Everlast Pet Turf artificial grass features a dual coloring of field green and olive green blade tones with tan and green thatch for a realistic appearance. With a 60-ounce face weight and a 1-inch pile height, Pet Turf is ultra-durable and can withstand high foot traffic from humans or pets. The curved edges of Pet Turf's innovative 'S' blade shape provide a soft feeling underfoot while reducing sunlight reflection and appearing more like natural grass than other blade shapes. It's also manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won't fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

One Yard To Go's clients were seeking a beautiful and low-maintenance landscape design that would accent their modern in-ground pool. They loved the clean, straight lines of their swimming pool and were seeking a landscape design that would maintain that same sleek appearance. To create the clean lines their client was seeking, One Yard To Go utilized Everlast Pet Turf turf ribbons and contrasted them with hardscape pavers around the patio and pool deck area. By using SGW turf, One Yard To Go enhanced the area's functionality, ensuring that grass, dirt, and other debris wouldn't be tracked into the pool as with natural grass.

One Yard To Go is a full-service artificial grass installer serving the Greater San Antonio, TX area. Founded in 2005, they were founded with a philosophy of bringing superior customer service and fair prices to all local residents. Taking care of their customers is their No. 1 priority, and they pride themselves on customer satisfaction. In addition to artificial grass installation, One Yard To Go can handle all of your landscaping needs, including lawn maintenance, tree trimming, irrigation, concrete work, and more.

One Yard To Go is Synthetic Grass Warehouse's "Install of the Month" winner for February 2023.

One Yard To Go:

One Yard To Go was founded in 2005 with the goal of providing superior landscaping services at a fair price to all San Antonio, TX residents. You can learn more about One Yard To Go by visiting their website at www.oneyardtogo.com , their Instagram ( @oneyardtogo ), or Facebook ( One Yard To Go ).

About Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc.:

Synthetic Grass Warehouse is the exclusive national distributor for TigerTurf and Everlast brands of artificial grass products. Founded in 2004, Synthetic Grass Warehouse specializes in turf products designed for landscaping, pets, putting greens, and playgrounds. SGW provides same-day shipping on all turf orders. Learn more at https://www.syntheticgrasswarehouse.com

