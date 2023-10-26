Syra Health and E&I Cooperative Services Announce New Agreement to Promote Syra's Mental Health Product known as "Syrenity"

Five-year agreement includes one five-year renewal

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), ("Syra Health" or the "Company") a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, and E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) announced today a strategic agreement to enhance mental and behavioral health services across universities, colleges, and K-12 school districts nationwide.

Syra Health's innovative mental and behavioral health product, Syrenity, will play a pivotal role in extending the opportunity for vital mental health services to E&I's 6,000-plus member institutions. The agreement for Syrenity, including mental health services via telehealth, signifies a shared commitment to addressing the critical need for accessible and effective mental health support within the educational sector.

"We recognize the growing importance of mental health services in the academic community," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Our mental health solution is designed to provide easy and convenient access to students, faculty, and staff for prioritizing their mental well-being. We're excited to partner with E&I to make a positive impact on campuses nationwide."

E&I members will benefit from this collaboration by gaining access to integrated mental telehealth solutions, contributing to the overall well-being of their campus communities. The agreement underscores Syra Health's commitment to expanding access to mental health resources while aligning with E&I's dedication to supporting the nation's education community.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health aims to achieve its goal by becoming a valuable partner to government, payers, providers, life sciences organizations, and academic institutions. Syra Health offers products and services in digital health, behavioral and mental health, population health management, health education, and healthcare workforce. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving education. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers as well as innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend and optimize their education dollars. For more information, please visit www.eandi.org.

