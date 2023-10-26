Syra Health and E&I Cooperative Services Announce New Agreement to Promote Syra's Mental Health Product known as "Syrenity"

News provided by

Syra Health

26 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Five-year agreement includes one five-year renewal

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), ("Syra Health" or the "Company") a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, and E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) announced today a strategic agreement to enhance mental and behavioral health services across universities, colleges, and K-12 school districts nationwide.

Syra Health's innovative mental and behavioral health product, Syrenity, will play a pivotal role in extending the opportunity for vital mental health services to E&I's 6,000-plus member institutions. The agreement for Syrenity, including mental health services via telehealth, signifies a shared commitment to addressing the critical need for accessible and effective mental health support within the educational sector.

"We recognize the growing importance of mental health services in the academic community," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Our mental health solution is designed to provide easy and convenient access to students, faculty, and staff for prioritizing their mental well-being. We're excited to partner with E&I to make a positive impact on campuses nationwide."

E&I members will benefit from this collaboration by gaining access to integrated mental telehealth solutions, contributing to the overall well-being of their campus communities. The agreement underscores Syra Health's commitment to expanding access to mental health resources while aligning with E&I's dedication to supporting the nation's education community.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH
Syra Health is a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health aims to achieve its goal by becoming a valuable partner to government, payers, providers, life sciences organizations, and academic institutions. Syra Health offers products and services in digital health, behavioral and mental health, population health management, health education, and healthcare workforce. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.  

About E&I Cooperative Services
E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving education. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry-leading suppliers as well as innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend and optimize their education dollars. For more information, please visit www.eandi.org.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements.' The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Syra Health specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 

For more information, please contact:

Media:
Christine Drury
Corporate Communications & Marketing Director
Syra Health
317-385-9227 
[email protected]

Investors:
Ben Shamsian
Vice President
Lytham Partners, LLC
646-829-9701
[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health

Also from this source

Syra Health Announces the Launch of Syrenity, an AI-backed Mental Health Product for Organizations Offering Mental Health Workforce Solutions

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative...

Syra Health Announces the Launch of CarePlus, the Company's Electronic Medical Record System

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Education

Image1

Mental Health

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.