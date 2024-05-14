Syra Health to Subcontract for LUKE on a Defense Health Agency contract valued at $43 Billion

CARMEL, Ind., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that the Company is a subcontractor for LUKE, a prime contractor on a 10-year $43 billion Defense Health Agency (DHA) Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract, for the Medical Q-Coded Support and Services – Next Generation Program (MQS2-NG ), to provide medical staffing services at DHA facilities across the country.

LUKE as part of the unrestricted vendor pool, has been awarded all areas of responsibility for staffing five Defense Health Agency labor markets including physicians, nurses, dentists, ancillary services, and medical support personnel. In support of the contract's execution, Syra Health will serve as a subcontractor for LUKE and help perform the required services including providing contract workers across various healthcare labor categories in support of mission requirements within DHA hospitals, clinics, dental facilities, and health activities in the 50 United States, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. territories and possessions. The contract is expected to run from June 2024 until May 31, 2034.

Task orders – some of which are anticipated to be received before year's end – will determine the portion of contract revenue for Syra Health.

"We are honored to partner with LUKE in support of the Defense Health Agency's needs. Staffing of medical roles to ensure preparedness for those serving our country is vital to our country's health," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "I'm very pleased that Syra Health is being recognized for our commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services to federal agencies."

This is Syra Health's second federal government contract announcement. In addition to operating as a subcontractor for LUKE, Syra Health is also a subcontractor of Caduceus Healthcare.

