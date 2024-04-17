Syra Health and Maricopa County Partner for Third Public Health Training

CARMEL, Ind., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today its continued partnership with Maricopa County, Arizona, for a third public health training, focused on cultural humility.

The collaboration between Syra Health and Maricopa County began with a commitment to addressing healthcare disparities through health equity training. Building upon this foundation, the partnership continued, with the successful completion of a public health training program, developed by Syra Health and known as the "Foundations of Public Health."

Most recently, Syra Health was awarded a third contract to conduct cultural humility training, in Maricopa County, which fosters inclusive and culturally competent healthcare practices. According to Rutgers University, "Cultural Competence aims to educate people on the cultural differences across groups of individuals and facilitate communication between them. First developed in the medical field, Cultural Humility expands on cultural competence and asks individuals to self-reflect on their ideas and biases related to cultural groups and identities."

"Syra Health's team members have delivered high-quality trainings to our staff and our community partners," said Shaeleen Corea, Regional Health Equity Program Specialist, Maricopa County. "I specifically would like to call out their proactive communication methods that helped avoid any potential issues and resulted in a stress-free collaboration process."

Syra Health remains dedicated to its mission of improving healthcare through innovative training solutions. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Maricopa County," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "We also plan to expand the reach of our healthcare trainings to local, state, and federal governments across the country."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

