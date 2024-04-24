Syra Health Wins Award to Develop Health Equity Accelerator Plan for the City of Portland in Maine

New award expands Syra's presence to 19 states across the U.S.

CARMEL, Ind., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it has been selected by the City of Portland in Maine for developing a health equity accelerator plan to address social determinants of health within the Greater Portland community. The purpose of the plan is to accelerate improvements in chronic disease outcomes among individuals experiencing health disparities and inequities.

Syra Health's design of the Accelerator Plan will include implementing evidence-based interventions that improve community-clinical linkages and social connectedness. The interventions may include improving access to care, strengthening access to preventive health

services, and building up community support networks.

This contract marks the 19th state in which Syra Health has active contracts.

"We are honored to collaborate with the City of Portland on this critical project which will serve as a model for other communities seeking to address social determinants of health and promote population health," said Dr. Srikant Devaraj, Vice President of Health Analytics and Population Health Business Unit Leader, Syra Health. "This contract illustrates our commitment to working with cities across the nation to continue to bring about improvements in healthcare."

Syra Health's experienced data scientists, public health experts, and analysts were selected for this contract based on their extensive experience. This project is one of many projects Syra Health is working on to improve health equity and to understand how social determinants of health impact health outcomes. These projects apply to other states and healthcare organizations.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

