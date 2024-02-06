Syra Health Announces a One-Year Contract Worth Approximately $250,000 with Washington D.C. Department of Behavioral Health

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today it has been awarded a one-year contract with the District of Columbia's Department of Behavioral Health worth approximately $250,000.

The D.C. Department of Behavioral Health provides prevention, intervention, and treatment services and support for children, youth, and adults with mental and/or substance use disorders including emergency psychiatric care and community-based outpatient and residential services.

Under the contract, Syra Health will conduct an epidemiological study aimed at identifying the prevalence and types of behavioral health conditions that exist among youth in the district. Once it has completed the study, Syra Health will also provide a detailed report of its outcomes.

"Our mixed methods researchers, allow us to deploy analytical and statistical tools necessary for producing this study," said Srikant Devaraj, PhD, Vice President of Health Analytics, Syra Health. "We believe epidemiological studies like this one will benefit other states beyond Washington D.C., as the nation continues to wrestle with behavioral health conditions."

"We are continuing to win contracts at a steady pace," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO of Syra Health. "Our pipeline of contracts remains robust, and we expect to announce more wins as they are executed."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

