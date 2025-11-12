Syra Health Announces Third Quarter Financial Results: Margins, Profitability Metrics Improve

Q3 2025 Revenue of $1.7 Million



Revenue driven by 96% year-over-year growth in the Population Health segment



Gross margin improved 300 basis points to 33% in Q3 2025 from 30% in Q3 2024



Net loss decreased 46% year-over-year



Earnings per share improved to ($0.02) for Q3 2025 compared to ($0.6) for Q3 2024

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare solutions company dedicated to powering better health outcomes through prevention-focused, accessible, and affordable solutions, announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Syra Health's Population Health business unit grew 96% this quarter to $1,280,011 compared to $652,298 in Q3 2024. This increase was primarily driven by the successful upselling of our solutions to state health departments and private sector customers.

Gross margin expanded 300 basis points to 33% compared to 30% in the prior year period. Gross margin improved this quarter due to our strategic focus on higher-margin business units, including deprioritizing certain healthcare workforce contracts that carry lower margins.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2025 continued to decline, dropping 46% to ($225,902) from ($417,535) in the third quarter of 2024, due to improved operational efficiency.

SyraBot achieved a major commercial milestone. The HIPAA and ADA-compliant, white- labeled chatbot is now live with a managed care organization serving 400,000 members, demonstrating product-market fit and deployment scalability.

We continue to actively grow our sales pipeline quarter-over-quarter, driven by targeted marketing and sales initiatives across our Population Health solutions portfolio— including data analytics, large-scale program implementations, and health education and training —while also expanding our relationships with existing customers.

Management Commentary

Priya Prasad, Interim CEO of Syra Health, said, "While federal spending cuts have created near-term headwinds for our revenue, we're making meaningful progress on the fundamentals. Our Population Health business unit grew 96% this quarter, demonstrating strong market demand for our solutions. We've improved our gross margin by 300 basis points to 33%, and we've reduced our net loss by 46% through disciplined cost management and operational efficiency.

Our focus on overhead reduction delivered a 12% decrease in SG&A expenses, including the successful renegotiation of our lease terms. Combined with a 43% reduction in salary and benefits through workforce optimization, we're building a leaner, more efficient organization.

Our strategy refinement to focus our efforts more on our highly successful Population Health solutions is serving us well. Our pipeline continues to grow through targeted upselling to existing customers and expansion into the private sector. As federal budget clarity improves, we're well-positioned to capitalize on our market momentum while maintaining the cost discipline that we believe is steadily moving us toward profitability."

Q3 2025 Financial Results

Quarterly revenue fell to $1.7 million in Q3 2025 from $2.3 million in Q3 2024, primarily due to federal spending cuts that impacted budgets for our state and county government customers.

Negotiations for the Child Mental Health Wraparound Access Site contract discontinued.

Revenue from the Healthcare Workforce business unit declined as expected to $407,960 due to our continual review of contracts to ensure the appropriate margins and to comprise a more equal mix of our revenue base.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were $786,712 compared to $1,097,208 in the year-ago period, a decline of 28%. The reduction in operating expenses was driven by continued disciplined cost management.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 improved to ($218,601), compared to ($389,728) in the prior year period.

Salaries and benefits were down 43% to $336,390 due to our workforce optimization efforts.

Professional services increased 25% in Q3 2025 to $191,726 from $153,803 in Q3 2024 as we engaged external consultants to refine our corporate strategy around our Population Health and technology solutions, including, in some cases, bundling these offerings.

Research and Development expenses were down 98% to $816 due to a decrease in consulting expenses associated with the development of our technology-based solutions.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased 12% from Q3 2024 to $252,384, as we worked diligently to reduce our overhead.

Cash of $2.0 million and no long-term debt as of September 30, 2025.

SYRA HEALTH CORP. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS









September 30,

2025



December 31,

2024







(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,976,545



$ 2,395,405

Accounts receivable, net



926,255





680,827

Other current assets



307,791





276,563

Total current assets



3,210,591





3,352,795



















Property and equipment, net



9,176





27,347

Right-of-use asset



43,450





299,190



















Total assets

$ 3,263,217



$ 3,679,332



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 317,413



$ 101,690

Accounts payable, related parties



137,764





-

Accrued expenses



224,692





230,383

Deferred revenue



141,611





16,611

Current portion of operating lease liability, related party



43,450





111,978

Notes payable



188,899





152,887

Total current liabilities



1,053,829





613,549



















Non-current portion of operating lease liability, related party



-





187,212



















Total liabilities



1,053,829





800,761



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no

shares designated, issued and outstanding



-





-

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized, 11,339,169 and 8,979,204 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



11,339





8,979

Convertible class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000

shares authorized, 600,000 and 833,334 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively



600





833

Additional paid-in capital



11,783,405





11,692,952

Accumulated deficit



(9,585,956)





(8,824,193)

Total stockholders' equity



2,209,388





2,878,571



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,263,217



$ 3,679,332



SYRA HEALTH CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)









For the Three Months

Ended



For the Nine Months

Ended





2025



2024



2025

2024

























Net revenues

$ 1,687,971



$ 2,253,336



$ 5,491,944



$ 5,975,357

Cost of services



1,133,430





1,585,038





3,595,352





4,657,273

Gross profit



554,541





668,298





1,896,592





1,318,084



































Operating expenses:































Salaries and benefits



336,390





594,738





1,169,951





2,178,105

Professional services



191,726





153,803





580,691





489,839

Research and development expenses



816





34,821





67,701





590,263

Selling, general and administrative expenses



252,384





288,305





828,741





1,267,634

Depreciation



5,396





25,541





18,171





55,460

Total operating expenses



786,712





1,097,208





2,665,255





4,581,301



































Operating loss



(232,171)





(428,910)





(768,663)





(3,263,217)



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



8,174





13,641





15,892





18,448

Interest expense



(1,905)





(2,266)





(8,992)





(10,072)

Total other income (expense)



6,269





11,375





6,900





8,376



































Net loss

$ (225,902)



$ (417,535)



$ (761,763)



$ (3,254,841)



































Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted



11,939,169





7,264,768





11,823,089





6,789,209

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.02)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.48)



SYRA HEALTH CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)









For the Nine Months Ended





June 30,





2025



2024

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net loss

$ (761,763)



$ (3,254,841)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating

activities:















Depreciation



18,171





55,460

Common stock issued for services



2,586





74,647

Non-cash lease expense



-





63,199

Stock-based compensation, stock options



75,194





28,486

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(245,428)





176,189

Accounts receivable, related party



-





50,614

Other current assets



279,890





285,456

Right-of-use asset



89,621





-

Accounts payable



215,723





(250,060)

Accounts payable, related parties



137,764





-

Deferred revenue



125,000





6,108

Accrued expenses



(5,691)





110,628

Operating lease liability



(89,621)





(63,199)

Net cash (used in) operating activities



(158,554)





(2,717,313)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchase of property and equipment



-





(11,111)

Net cash used in investing activities



-





(11,111)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds received on exercise of warrants



14,800





2,469,150

Repayments on notes payable



(275,106)





(323,342)

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities



(260,306)





2,145,808



















NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(418,860)





(582,616)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



2,395,405





3,280,075

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 1,976,545



$ 2,697,459



















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:















Interest paid

$ 8,992



$ 10,072

Income taxes paid

$ -



$ -

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Conversion of Class B common stock to Class A common stock

$ 2,333



$ -

Initial recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability

$ -



$ 325,491

Amendment of right-of-use asset and lease liability

$ 166,119





-

Prepaid asset financed with note payable

$ 311,118



$ 378,659



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity, and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below.

SYRA HEALTH CORP. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET LOSS (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended





September 30,

2025



September 30,

2024



















Net Loss

$ (225,902)



$ (417,535)

Interest Expense



1,905





2,266

Depreciation Expense



5,396





25,541

Taxes



-





-

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization

$ (218,601)



$ (389,728)



About Syra Health

Syra Health is a healthcare solutions company serving public and private healthcare organizations with innovative solutions that positively impact entire populations. We specialize in healthcare prevention, expanding access, and delivering affordable solutions. Our healthcare analytics capabilities provide proactive, actionable insights and data-driven intelligence, and our HIPAA-compliant and fully accessible digital health solutions enable measurable health outcomes in highly regulated healthcare environments. Through training and education, we help healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver consistent, high-quality care.

Discover our healthcare solutions at www.syrahealth.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Christine Drury

IR/PR

Syra Health

463-345-5180

[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health