Syra Health Announces its Sponsorship of ViVE 2024

Make plans to meet the team providing innovative solutions to some of healthcare's biggest challenges

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the ViVE Digital Health Event taking place in Los Angeles California, February 24-28, 2024. Make plans to meet leaders from the Syra Health Team on the exhibit hall floor, in Syra Health booth 2250.

Dr. Srikant Devaraj, Vice President of Health Analytics at Syra Health, and Travis Somerville, Syra Health's AI expert will be available at the ViVE Event. Syra Health's CEO, Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi will be in attendance at ViVE and is available for one-on-one conversations and media interviews.

Syra Health offers innovative services and technology solutions addressing some of healthcare's biggest challenges including:

Syrenity, Syra Health's mental and behavioral health product, uniquely focuses on preventing mental health crises, as the nation's mental health decline continues. Using an AI-backed diary for assessing mood, Syrenity offers continual monitoring and reporting. Syrenity also integrates with telehealth to access licensed therapists should treatment be necessary.

SyraBot, Syra Health's AI-backed chatbot responds to payer website inquiries in real-time at any time in up to 200 languages, making it fully accessible for users.

Syra Health's Cybersecurity solutions provide advanced security measures for additional protection against the increasing number of cybersecurity incidents.

Syra Health also offers Healthcare Workforce Solutions including clinical staffing of vitally needed nurses and nurses' aides.

"We are proud to be one of the digital health leaders in attendance at ViVE helping to shape the future of healthcare," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute"forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications & Marketing Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

SOURCE Syra Health