Syra Health Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Led by Strong Revenue Growth of 101%

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), ("Syra Health" or the "Company") a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $2.0 million in 2Q24 compared to $1.0 million in 2Q23.

in 2Q24 compared to in 2Q23. Gross margins in 2Q24 increased 468 basis points compared to 2Q23.

High-margin business units, including Population Health, grew 347% and comprised 28% of total revenues in 2Q24, versus only 13% in 2Q23.

Population Health, driven by the demand for data analytics and evaluation of state health department initiatives, saw an increase of 276% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23.

Cash balance of $1.6 million and no long-term debt.

Recent Operational Highlights

Announced as a subcontractor for a healthcare workforce contract vehicle awarded to LUKE by the Defense Health Agency (DHA), to provide medical staffing services at DHA facilities across the country. This contract vehicle has a term of 10 years and a ceiling value of $43 billion .

. Secured a four-year, $5.8 million statewide health education and training contract with Indiana Family and Social Services to train home and community support professionals.

statewide health education and training contract with Indiana Family and Social Services to train home and community support professionals. Currently has active contracts in 23 states across the nation.

Awarded a population health contract by the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division to assess emergency preparedness plans.

Delivered our fourth training to Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

Secured a statewide nursing contract with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Successfully implemented its propriety, AI-backed, mental health app, Syrenity, for two employers.

Management Commentary

Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health, said "Our momentum has accelerated into the second quarter, where we achieved a 101% increase in our revenues. Our focus on higher-margin business units is proving successful, expanding our client base and diversifying our revenue streams. We are currently operating in 23 states in contrast to a handful of states a year ago. Our recent entry into the Federal Government sector is promising, with Syra Health now serving as subcontractors on contracts from the Health and Human Services (HHS) and DHA, and we expect to receive initial task orders in 2024. As anticipated, our legacy Healthcare Workforce business unit has continued to grow driven by new customers and contract extensions. The numerous contract wins across our business units announced in recent months are set to take effect in the latter half of 2024 and extend into 2025 and beyond. Additionally, our innovative AI-based mental health product, Syrenity, is generating significant interest and shows tremendous potential to transform the mental health space. We are committed to driving revenue growth while enhancing operational efficiencies to establish Syra Health as a leader in healthcare solutions."

Q2 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $2.0 million, compared to the $1.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. Strong growth was driven by Population Health which grew 276% year over year, and Healthcare Workforce, which grew 66% year over year. Digital Health had revenues of $92,250, compared to zero last year.

Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 17.8%, compared to 13.1% in the second quarter of 2023. The 468-basis point increase in gross margins was due to a mix shift toward population health which carries higher margins and increased operational efficiency.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $1.7 million compared to $912,113 in the second quarter of 2023. This temporary increase was driven by strategic investments in product development and corporate branding to drive future growth. However, we are committed to improving efficiency and managing costs more effectively.

Salaries and benefits expenses increased 51% due to increased operations and added office personnel to support the Company's growth. Professional fees increased 10% due to increased legal and other professional costs related to the Company's regulatory filings. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 110% due to increased operations. Depreciation expense was $12,574 compared to $12,293 in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting expanded office space and additional office equipment. R&D expenses were $277,548, reflecting the development of technology-based solutions.

Net Loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $(1.4 million) compared to $(802,800) in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2024 was $(1.3 million) compared to $(771 thousand) in the second quarter 2023.

Cash on hand on June 30, 2024, was $1.6 million.

Starting in the third quarter of 2024, we anticipate a reduction in operating expenses as a result of several key initiatives. We have recently streamlined our operations and optimized our workforce, leading to improvements in our cost structure. Additionally, we have implemented a 25% reduction in executive pay, which is part of our broader cost-saving strategy. These measures are designed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure that we continue to operate within a disciplined financial framework.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity, and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below.

SYRA HEALTH CORP. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET LOSS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023















Net Loss $ (2,837,306)

$ (1,588,692)

$ (1,390,256)

$ (802,800) Interest expense 7,806

30,269

3,729

18,850 Depreciation expense 29,919

24,056

17,374

12,293 Taxes -

-

-

- EBITDA $ (2,799,581)

$ (1,534,367)

$ (1,369,153)

$ (771,657)

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology products. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SYRA HEALTH CORP. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





June 30,



December 31,



2024



2023



(Unaudited)





ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash

$ 1,594,352



$ 3,280,075 Accounts receivable, net



790,095





1,060,634 Accounts receivable related party



51,411





50,614















Other current assets



391,019





389,787 Total current assets



2,826,877





4,781,110















Property and equipment, net



60,166





78,974 Right-of-use asset



351,193





63,199















Total assets

$ 3,238,236



$ 4,923,283















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 500,114



$ 462,991 Accrued expenses



174,217





198,978 Deferred revenue



6,108





- Current portion of operating lease liability, related party



106,458





63,199 Notes payable



114,334





184,904 Total current liabilities



901,231





910,072















Non-current portion of operating lease liability, related party



244,735





-















Total liabilities



1,145,966





910,072















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity (deficit):













Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares

designated, issued and outstanding



-





- Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

5,769,087 and 5,588,298 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and

December 31, 2023, respectively



5,769





5,588 Convertible class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares

authorized, 833,334 shares issued and outstanding



833





833















Additional paid-in capital



9,987,929





9,071,745 Accumulated deficit



(7,902,261)





(5,064,955 Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



2,092,270





4,013,211















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 3,238,236



$ 4,923,283

SYRA HEALTH CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





2024



2023



2024



2023



























Net revenues

$ 1,969,681



$ 979,248



$ 3,722,021



$ 2,167,599

Cost of services



1,619,674





851,089





3,192,727





1,892,284

Gross profit



350,007





128,159





529,294





275,315



































Operating expenses:































Salaries and benefits



847,064





562,619





1,583,367





1,020,364

Professional services



141,456





128,844





336,036





365,504

Research and development expenses



277,894





-





555,442





-

Selling, general and administrative expenses



456,572





208,357





858,837





423,820

Depreciation



17,374





12,293





29,919





24,056

Total operating expenses



1,740,360





912,113





3,363,601





1,833,744



































Operating loss



(1,390,353)





(783,954)





(2,834,307)





(1,558,429)



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



3,826





4





4,807





6

Interest expense



(3,729)





(18,850)





(7,806)





(30,269)

Total other income (expense)



97





(18,846)





(2,999)





(30,263)



































Net loss

$ (1,390,256)



$ (802,800)



$ (2,837,306)



$ (1,588,692)



































Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted



6,602,421





4,378,751





6,548,817





4,390,363

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$ (0.21)



$ (0.18)



$ (0.43)



$ (0.36)



SYRA HEALTH CORP. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023 (UNAUDITED)





For the Six Months Ended





June 30,





2024



2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net loss

$ (2,837,306)



$ (1,588,692)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation



29,919





24,056

Bad debt expense



-





9,922

Common stock issued for services



37,750





-

Non-cash lease expense



63,199





59,676

Stock-based compensation, stock options



28,486





2,590

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



270,539





778,146

Accounts receivable, related party



(797)





-

Other current assets



148,927





24,513

Accounts payable



37,123





226,298

Accounts payable, related parties



-





(3,200)

Deferred revenue



6,108





-

Accrued expenses



(24,761)





(106,396)

Operating lease liability



(63,199)





(59,676)

Net cash used in operating activities



(2,304,012)





(632,763)



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchase of property and equipment



(11,111)





(15,251)

Net cash used in investing activities



(11,111)





(15,251)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds received on exercise of warrants



850,129





-

Payment of deferred offering costs



-





(323,484)

Proceeds received from line of credit



-





300,000

Repayments on line of credit



-





(750,397)

Repayments on notes payable



(220,729)





-

Proceeds received from convertible notes payable



-





1,455,000

Net cash provided by financing activities



629,400





681,119



















NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(1,685,723)





33,105

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



3,280,075





3,344

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 1,594,352



$ 36,449



















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:















Interest paid

$ 7,806



$ 18,000

Income taxes paid

$ -



$ -



















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Initial recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability

$ 351,193



$ -

Prepaid asset financed with note payable

$ 150,159



$ -



