Syra Health To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

News provided by

Syra Health

Nov 05, 2025, 08:55 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA), ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare solutions company powering better health outcomes through innovative services and technology, announced today that it will report financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The results will be shared via press release before the market opens.

About Syra Health

Syra Health is a healthcare solutions company serving public and private healthcare organizations with innovative solutions that positively impact entire populations. We specialize in healthcare prevention, expanding access, and delivering affordable solutions. Our healthcare analytics capabilities provide proactive, actionable insights and data-driven intelligence, and our HIPAA-compliant and fully accessible digital health solutions enable measurable health outcomes in highly regulated healthcare environments. Through training and education, we help healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver consistent, high-quality care.

Discover our healthcare solutions at www.syrahealth.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn

Contact

Christine Drury
IR/PR
Syra Health
463-345-5180
[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health

