Syra Health Appoints Dr. Cori McMahon as Chief Medical Officer to Support its Growth Strategy

CARMEL, Ind., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare solutions company powering better health outcomes through prevention-focused, accessible, and affordable solutions, announced today the appointment of Dr. Cori McMahon, PsyD, NCCE, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. McMahon will serve in this role in a fractional capacity, supporting Syra Health's growth strategy by strengthening engagement with healthcare stakeholders and expanding opportunities across both commercial and public healthcare sectors.

Dr. McMahon, a licensed behavioral medicine psychologist, also serves as a licensed psychologist at Cooper University Health Care. She brings experience within integrated health systems, supporting programs designed to improve outcomes across diverse patient populations. She will provide clinical guidance in support of the continued expansion of the Company's behavioral health and population health solutions.

Dr. McMahon brings deep clinical expertise and significant experience aligned with Syra Health's solutions," said Greg Alexander, CEO of Syra Health. "Her leadership will strengthen our clinical foundation, enhance our ability to engage customers and strategic partners, and support our strategy to expand market opportunities and drive long-term growth."

Dr. McMahon has dedicated her career to improving access to high-quality healthcare, consistent with Syra Health's mission to deliver accessible, affordable, and prevention-focused solutions.

"Joining Syra Health presents an exciting opportunity to advance the Company's mission and expand its impact," said Dr. McMahon. "I look forward to working with the award-winning team at Syra Health to support continued growth of its population health solutions, accelerate the adoption of its behavioral health offerings, and further strengthen integrated approaches that improve health outcomes for individuals and communities."

About Syra Health

Syra Health is an integrated healthcare solutions company serving government and commercial healthcare organizations with innovative solutions designed to improve health outcomes. We specialize in healthcare prevention, expanding access, and delivering affordable solutions. Our healthcare analytics capabilities provide proactive, actionable insights and data-driven intelligence, and our award-winning HIPAA-compliant and fully accessible digital health solutions enable measurable health outcomes in highly regulated healthcare environments. Through training and education, we help healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver consistent, high-quality care.

Discover our healthcare solutions at www.syrahealth.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Christine Drury

IR/PR Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

SOURCE Syra Health