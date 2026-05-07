Syra Health Delivers its First Profitable Quarter in Q1 2026, Expands Margins and Strengthens Financial Position

Syra Health delivered its first-ever profitable quarter in Q1 2026, with net income of approximately $241,000, representing a substantial 151% increase over the year-ago period

Q1 2026 EPS grew to $0.02 per share versus ($0.04) in Q1 2025

Gross Margin rose to 42.7%, up 11 percentage points year-over-year

Total revenue increased to $2.3 million, up 22% when compared to the prior year period

CARMEL, Ind., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare solutions company powering better health outcomes through prevention-focused, accessible, and affordable solutions, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

Syra Health achieved profitability in Q1 2026, with net income of $240,979, compared to a net loss of $(472,265) in the prior year period, an improvement of approximately $713,000.

Total revenue of $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was up 22% compared to $1.9 million year-over-year. Revenue was led by the Company's continued expansion of its population health solutions to $1.8 million when compared to $1.2 million in Q1 2025 and $1.3 million in Q4 2025.

Gross margin expanded 11 percentage points to 42.7%, up from 31.7% in Q1 2025.

Cash on hand grew to $2.9 million and no long-term debt as of March 31, 2026.

2026 Financial Outlook

Certain revenue recognition, timing, and contract milestones contributed to the quarter's strong performance. Syra Health expects quarterly variability typical of milestone-based contracts, while remaining on track for full-year profitability.

Recent Operational Highlights

The Shelby County Health Department contract has been renewed for a second consecutive term, reflecting continued confidence in Syra Health's public health expertise. The second renewal reinforces the strength of Syra Health's long-term partnership with Shelby County and highlights sustained demand for its advanced data analytics solutions.





Syra Health launched a comprehensive site visit program for an existing national managed care organization (MCO) customer serving hundreds of thousands of members, hiring, training, and deploying site inspectors to help the MCO certify and recertify providers in compliance with Medicaid requirements as efficiently as possible.





A Midwestern university renewed its contract with the Company to continue training behavioral health professionals, further strengthening its role in addressing the national behavioral health workforce shortage.





Syra Health has reimagined Syrenity, its mental and behavioral health solution for a broader market, including health plans, health systems, and large employers. The enhanced solution features risk stratification, personalized care plans, and better care coordination to improve health outcomes, with integrated dashboards to highlight results. These capabilities will be further strengthened through partnerships, positioning Syrenity as a fully integrated solution for behavioral health management across the health ecosystem.





Syra Health was recognized with Innovation of the Year honors at TechPoint's annual Mira Awards. TechPoint is the industry-led growth initiative for Indiana's digital economy, and its Mira Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in technology. Syra Health was honored for SyraBot, its HIPAA and ADA-compliant, AI-backed chatbot designed specifically for healthcare, which TechPoint described as "potentially revolutionary," citing the Company's commitment to building compliant, accessible, and impactful digital health solutions. Syra Health's Syrenity platform was also recognized with the BioCrossroads Life Sciences Innovation Award, honoring the Company's HIPAA-compliant platforms and their potential to transform behavioral health care delivery. These recognitions validate Syra Health's approach to innovation and position the Company as a leader in healthcare solutions.

Management Commentary

Greg Alexander, CEO of Syra Health, said, "Q1 2026 represents a major milestone for Syra Health as we achieved our first profitable quarter, reflecting the growing strength of our business. This performance was driven by year-over-year revenue growth, significant gross margin expansion, and positive net income and earnings per share. Our population health solutions continue to be a powerful growth engine for us, validating our prevention-focused mission. Ongoing contract renewals and expansions with existing customers further reinforce the value of our offerings, providing strong revenue visibility and signaling long-term customer confidence, an important indicator of stability and sustainable growth for investors. While quarterly results may vary due to contract timing and milestone recognition, we remain confident in our profitability trajectory by year-end, as the fundamentals driving our business— expanding partnerships, growing demand for accessible, affordable, and prevention-focused healthcare solutions, and disciplined execution— remain firmly intact."

Q1 2026 Financial Results

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 was $2.3 million, an increase of 22% compared to $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. Strong growth was driven by the Company's high-margin population health solutions, which grew 46% year-over-year to $1.8 million from $1.2 million. Healthcare workforce solutions decreased, as expected, to approximately $513,000 from $655,000 in the prior period, as the Company strategically prioritizes higher-margin solutions. We expanded our gross profit margin by 11 percentage points to 42.7% compared with 31.7% in the prior year period, due to a revenue mix shift toward higher-margin solutions and improved operating leverage in Population Health.

Operating expenses declined across all major categories, reflecting disciplined cost management and improved operational efficiency. Salaries and benefits decreased 27% from $507,207 in Q1 2025 to $372,109 in Q1 2026. Professional services fell 16% to $187,141 in Q1 2026 from $224,026 in the prior year period. SG&A was reduced by 26% to $213,047 in Q1 2026 when compared to $287,287 in Q1 2025. Research and development expenses declined significantly by 81% to $6,921 for the first quarter of 2026 from $37,173 in the first quarter of 2025. Depreciation declined 85% to $1,054 from $6,797 in the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2026 was $244,495, a material improvement when compared to ($462,239) in the prior year.

SYRA HEALTH CORP. BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,



December 31,





2026



2025





(Unaudited)







ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,922,318



$ 1,614,733

Accounts receivable, net



869,132





918,374

Other current assets



136,077





205,423

Total current assets



3,927,527





2,738,530



















Property and equipment, net



5,932





6,986

Right-of-use asset



11,060





27,401



















Total assets

$ 3,944,519



$ 2,772,917



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 366,422



$ 247,520

Accounts payable, related party



98,500





72,000

Accrued expenses



293,486





194,821

Deferred revenue



750,524





16,611

Current portion of operating lease liability, related party



11,060





27,401

Notes payable



62,026





116,386

Total current liabilities



1,582,018





674,739



















Non-current portion of operating lease liability, related party



-





-



















Total liabilities



1,582,018





674,739



















Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares designated, issued and outstanding



-





-

Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,339,169 shares issued and outstanding



11,339





11,339

Convertible class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 600,000 shares issued and outstanding



600





600



















Additional paid-in capital



11,830,109





11,806,765

Accumulated deficit



(9,479,547)





(9,720,526)

Total stockholders' equity



2,362,501





2,098,178



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,944,519



$ 2,772,917



SYRA HEALTH CORP. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





March 31, 2026



March 31, 2025















Net revenues

$ 2,273,520



$ 1,857,774

Cost of services



1,302,265





1,268,618

Gross profit



971,255





589,156



















Operating expenses:















Salaries and benefits



372,109





507,207

Professional services



187,141





224,026

Research and development expenses



6,921





37,173

Selling, general and administrative expenses



213,047





287,287

Depreciation



1,054





6,797

Total operating expenses



780,272





1,062,490



















Operating income (loss)



190,983





(473,334)



















Other income (expense):















Interest income



52,458





4,298

Interest expense



(2,462)





(3,229)

Total other income (expense)



49,996





1,069



















Net income (loss)

$ 240,979



$ (472,265)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



11,939,169





11,587,058

Net income (loss) per common share - basic

$ 0.02



$ (0.04)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



12,781,487





11,587,058

Net income (loss) per common share - diluted

$ 0.02



$ (0.04)



SYRA HEALTH CORP. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





March 31,





2026



2025

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES















Net income (loss)

$ 240,979



$ (472,265)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



1,054





6,797

Common stock issued for services



-





2,586

Stock-based compensation



23,344





32,944

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



49,242





(265,029)

Other current assets



69,346





65,775

Right-of-use asset



16,341





244,419

Accounts payable



118,902





223,337

Accounts payable, related party



26,500





-

Deferred revenue



733,913





582,602

Accrued expenses



98,665





(18,516)

Operating lease liability



(16,341)





(244,419)

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,361,945





158,231



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchase of property and equipment



-





-

Net cash used in investing activities



-





-



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from sale of common stock and exercise of warrants



-





14,800

Repayments on notes payable



(54,360)





(77,851)

Net cash used in financing activities



(54,360)





(63,051)



















NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



1,307,585





95,180

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



1,614,733





2,395,405

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 2,922,318



$ 2,490,585



















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:















Interest paid

$ 2,462



$ 3,229

Income taxes paid

$ -



$ -



















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Conversion of Class B common stock to Class A common stock

$ -



$ 2,333



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below.

Syra Health Corp EBITDA









Quarter ended



March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025











Net Income (Loss) $ 240,979

$ (472,265)

Interest expense 2,462

3,229

Depreciation expense 1,054

6,797

Taxes -

-

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization $ 244,495

$ (462,239)



About Syra Health

Syra Health is an integrated healthcare solutions company serving government and commercial healthcare organizations with innovative solutions designed to improve health outcomes. We specialize in healthcare prevention, expanding access, and delivering affordable solutions. Our healthcare analytics capabilities provide proactive, actionable insights and data-driven intelligence, and our HIPAA-compliant and fully accessible digital health solutions enable measurable health outcomes in highly regulated healthcare environments. Through training and education, we help healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver consistent, high-quality care.

Discover our healthcare solutions at www.syrahealth.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Christine Drury

IR/PR Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

SOURCE Syra Health