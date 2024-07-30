Syra Health Awarded Contract by Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division, to Assess Emergency Response Plans

Wyoming marks the 23rd state where Syra Health has active contracts

CARMEL, Ind., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a population health contract by the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division. This marks Syra Health's entry into its 23rd state, further expanding its presence and reinforcing its commitment to improving population health nationwide.

The contract, awarded under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) Grant, aims for Syra Health to conduct a comprehensive situational assessment of the emergency preparedness plans for eight Wyoming Behavioral Health Centers (BHCs). The evaluation will encompass a SWOT analysis for each plan, identifying strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Based on the findings, Syra Health will recommend tailored improvements to address identified gaps, enhance mental health services after traumatic events, and suggest relevant training opportunities to better prepare the BHCs for effective responses.

Syra Health's Population Health Management team includes data analysts, public health, and subject matter experts who will oversee and execute the project. Progress updates will detail team efficiency in the deliverables.

"This project exemplifies our dedication to improving community well-being and healthcare readiness across the nation," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "By integrating our expertise in mental and behavioral health, with our proficiency in capacity planning and project management, we will deliver significant improvements."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology products. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

