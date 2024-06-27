Syra Health Continues its Focus on Improving Mental Health with Another Contract Win in the State of Missouri

CARMEL, Ind., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today that it has secured a contract with the Missouri Department of Mental Health to provide qualified behavioral health professionals for various locations throughout the state.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 871,902 people in Missouri live in a community that does not have enough mental health professionals.

This is Syra Health's second active contract in the state of Missouri. Syra Health announced in March that it had secured a healthcare workforce contract for providing temporary medical services personnel throughout the state. The previous contract includes recruiting specialized medical professionals specific to Missouri's healthcare needs, such as physicians and psychiatrists.

"As the demand for mental health services continues to rise, the expertise and dedication of our team will play a critical role in ensuring that individuals receive the care and support they need when they need it," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "We are committed to providing affordable services that improve access to mental health resources and foster healthier communities."

