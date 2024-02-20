Syra Health continues to provide Competency Attainment Services to the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS)

The company looks to provide similar services across multiple states

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that the Company continues to receive cases from Indiana DCS for providing competency attainment services to youth charged with a delinquent act.

Syra Health provides state-approved competency attainment services based on trauma-informed care and cultural competency principles. Utilizing its licensed social workers and well-trained care coordinators, Syra Health meets these children and helps them understand the events that have occurred and ways they can help assist in their defense. Competency attainment services include psychological health services, medication management, and case management.

"We are proud to deliver these services in support of the Indiana Department of Child Services and the children they serve," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "We intend to provide these services in multiple states and are actively pursuing these opportunities."

This contract which began December 31, 2022, remains in effect until December 31, 2024, with the opportunity for up to six years of renewals. Revenue generated from this contract is based on the number of cases Syra Health continues to receive from DCS.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors outlined in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications & Marketing Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health