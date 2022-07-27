Syra Health Creates Telehealth Solution for Behavioral and Mental Health

CARMEL, Ind., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp., an emerging health care and life sciences leader, today announced the creation of its new Telehealth Solution, SyraPsych, which primarily targets those with behavioral and mental health issues. Mental health issues are impacting all segments of the population, especially college students. SyraPsych is an on-demand telehealth platform for mental health services. With SyraPsych, mental health professionals are available when you need them most. These services are convenient, professional, safe, and secure. Nearly half of all students believe that mental health issues have impacted their education and during COVID nine in ten students experienced negative mental health symptoms. SyraPsych provides On Demand 24/7 access to this necessary Telehealth Service. They provide scheduled counseling and care coordination with many types of licensed medical health professionals

Mental health concerns are rapidly growing on a global scale, yet the shortage of mental health professionals and access to treatment is leaving millions of people left to fend for themselves. Almost half of all counties in the United States do not provide access to even one psychiatrist and 111 million people live in areas where there is a mental health professional shortage.

Telehealth has played an oversized role meeting mental health needs recently. During the COVID-19 pandemic telehealth represented 13% of all outpatient visits, up from under 1% prior to COVID. As in-person care has returned and telehealth visits have dropped off to represent just 5% of other outpatient care visits, telehealth use has remained strong for mental health and substance use treatment, still representing 36% of these outpatient visits. Telehealth is providing a way to improve access to mental health and substance use disorder care, particularly for people living in areas with fewer providers.

Syra Health can provide similar services and solutions for employers and their employees. Employers that support mental health see a return of $4 for every dollar invested in mental health treatment and the employees are more productive and engaged. The platform provides an interactive patient experience that can be translated into over one hundred languages.

"Unfortunately, we have seen a significant rise in mental health issues at a time when access to mental health professionals is declining. Through our Telehealth platforms and solutions, we can help provide convenient, timely care to those that need it," said Sandeep Allam, President of Syra Health.

"Syra Health is a minority and women-owned scientific and medically oriented professional services company that leverages deep healthcare and managed-care industry expertise to create solutions for our clients based on real-world evidence and insights from advanced analytics. Syra Health has a growing service line with numerous solutions," said Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO of Syra Health.

