Syra Health Wins Innovation of the Year and BioCrossroads Life Sciences Innovation Award at the 2026 TechPoint Mira Awards

Indiana's highest honors in technology and innovation recognize Syra Health's solutions, transforming behavioral and population health.

CARMEL, Ind., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare solutions company powering better health outcomes through prevention-focused, accessible, and affordable solutions, announced today it has won two prestigious 2026 Mira Awards presented by TechPoint, the industry-led growth initiative for Indiana's digital innovation economy.

Syra Health was recognized in two categories:

BioCrossroads Life Sciences Innovation Award – Awarded for Syrenity , Syra Health's mental and behavioral health solution that combines clinically validated tools with AI-driven support to improve access, care coordination, and patient outcomes. The platform is demonstrating early clinical impact alongside growing adoption. According to TechPoint, "With a growing team, multi-state expansion plans, and publicly traded momentum, Syra Health is well-positioned to drive meaningful life sciences impact across Indiana and beyond."





– Awarded for , Syra Health's mental and behavioral health solution that combines clinically validated tools with AI-driven support to improve access, care coordination, and patient outcomes. The platform is demonstrating early clinical impact alongside growing adoption. According to TechPoint, "With a growing team, multi-state expansion plans, and publicly traded momentum, Syra Health is well-positioned to drive meaningful life sciences impact across Indiana and beyond." Innovation of the Year - Syra Health was recognized for our technology-enabled innovation in healthcare, including our HIPAA-compliant platforms and SyraBot, "which judges described as potentially revolutionary for providers, patients, and system-level efficiency."

"Receiving two Mira Awards is a profound validation of our mission to improve health outcomes through technology-enabled solutions that are more accessible, affordable, and prevention-focused, and of the work our team does every day to advance that goal," said Greg Alexander, CEO of Syra Health. "Our Syrenity solution fills critical gaps in care coordination, and this recognition signals that Syra Health is ready to scale. We have the technology, the team, and the independent validation to compete at the highest level, and we intend to."

The Mira Awards, often called the "Oscars of Indiana Tech," are presented annually by TechPoint and evaluated by a panel of independent judges. This year's awards program drew 231 submissions and named 106 finalists across 17 categories. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Google served as presenting sponsors.

TechPoint President and CEO Eric Christopher underscored the broader significance of this year's winners.

"The 2026 Mira Award winners directly reflect the key role that technology now plays across every sector of Indiana's economy," said Eric Christopher, president and CEO of TechPoint. "From startups to established companies, their innovation, collaboration, and true grit are driving productivity, supporting entrepreneurs, and strengthening communities statewide, while setting the pace for what comes next."

About Syra Health

Syra Health is an integrated healthcare solutions company serving government and commercial healthcare organizations with innovative solutions that improve health outcomes. We specialize in healthcare prevention, expanding access, and delivering affordable solutions. Our healthcare analytics capabilities provide proactive, actionable insights and data-driven intelligence, and our HIPAA-compliant and fully accessible digital health solutions enable measurable health outcomes in highly regulated healthcare environments. Through training and education, we help healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver consistent, high-quality care. Discover our healthcare solutions at www.syrahealth.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact

Christine Drury

IR/PR

Syra Health

463-345-5180

[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health