Syra Health Expands its Healthcare Workforce Solutions

News provided by

Syra Health

20 Dec, 2023, 10:32 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its healthcare workforce business unit to include additional offerings.

The expanded products and services include:

  • Healthcare workforce training, development, and education
  • Workforce technology platform for employers and those seeking new positions
  • Healthcare workforce engagement and concierge services

Through accessible learning and development resources, Syra Health's newly added healthcare workforce solutions offer workers the opportunity to develop new skill sets or expand their existing competencies to meet the changing needs of healthcare. For those new to the healthcare workforce, Syra Health also offers apprenticeship programs.

Syra Health's new healthcare workforce solutions technology platform allows employers to post open healthcare positions. Job seekers can log in and look for opportunities to apply for while managing their profile information. Employers can search for the talent they are looking for based on desired characteristics and candidate profiles.

"We have a successful track record in providing healthcare workforce solutions to state and local governments," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health. "Extending our offerings to healthcare employers and healthcare talent is a natural progression of our expertise."

Syra Health's workforce engagement solutions include monitoring the pulse of the workplace culture to ensure healthcare employees feel safe, valued, and protected. Syra Health's workforce concierge service streamlines communications with candidates and current employees while helping employers respond to unexpected challenges that arise within the workplace.

"A supported workforce is a productive workforce," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Our workforce surveys, assessments, and analytics capabilities allow us to pinpoint healthy cultures and those where additional training may be needed."

According to the American Hospital Association's (AHA) 2024 Healthcare Workforce Scan, the healthcare workforce shortage will continue throughout 2024 as workers cite burnout, staff shortages, and retirement as key factors driving their departures. The report also explains the need for a supportive workplace to offset incivility and sustainable talent pipelines to address the unevenly distributed workforce.

About Syra Health:

Syra Health is a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:
Christine Drury
Communications and Marketing Director
Syra Health
463-345-5180
[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:
Ben Shamsian
Vice President
Lytham Partners, LLC
646-829-9701
[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health

Also from this source

Syra Health to Participate in Upcoming 2024 Healthcare Conferences

Syra Health to Participate in Upcoming 2024 Healthcare Conferences

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing...
Syra Health to Expand its Innovative Solutions to Federal Government Agencies

Syra Health to Expand its Innovative Solutions to Federal Government Agencies

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.