Syra Health Forms Strategic Partnership with Maricopa County to Address Healthcare Disparities

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced a strategic agreement with Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH), Arizona.

As part of this recent contract, Syra Health trained over 100 public health staff in Maricopa County. The aim was to provide strategies to help organizations work with individuals or other organizations, that may have different perspectives or be at a different stage of implementing health equity. The target audience specifically included people who work with populations experiencing systemic barriers that disempower and cause disadvantages, that further widen health inequities. MCDPH defines Health Equity as "every person has the opportunity to be as healthy as possible." The training helped people recognize the importance of removing systemic barriers, reducing health disparities through public health services, and collaborating with the MCDPH as strategic partners.

The attendees were from diverse educational backgrounds, including a high number of PhDs. "The response to the training was promising and participant reviews were exceedingly favorable," said Deepika Vuppalanchi, PhD, CEO, of Syra Health. "Eighty-eight percent of trainees felt that the content was engaging and relevant. These individuals also reported feeling more confident in their ability to incorporate new health equity measures into their work, further improving health equity statistics within their communities."

This endeavor not only positions Syra Health as a key player in addressing healthcare disparities but also highlights the company's dedication to social impact and transformative healthcare solutions.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.

Syra Health is a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health aims to achieve its goal by becoming a valuable partner to the government, payers, providers, life sciences organizations, and academic institutions. Syra Health offers products and services in digital healthbehavioral and mental healthpopulation health managementhealth education, and healthcare workforce. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements.' The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Syra Health specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications & Marketing Director

Syra Health Corp

463-345-5180

[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

[email protected]

