Syra Health is Awarded New Healthcare Workforce Contracts Across Multiple States

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today more details about the award of three new healthcare workforce contracts: one in Florida, one in Kansas, and one in Delaware.

In Florida, Syra Health has been awarded a contract to supply psychologists and school counselors to the St. John's County School District in St. Augustine. This effort underscores Syra's commitment to fostering mental health and well-being in educational settings.

In Kansas, Syra Health has successfully secured a new contract to provide temporary nursing personnel—including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse aides, certified medication aides, and nurse practitioners—across the state. This effort is crucial in addressing the ongoing challenges of healthcare workforce shortages and burnout.

In Delaware, Syra Health will be providing licensed dieticians to ensure residents at the Delaware Veterans Home receive essential nutritional support, honoring their service and enhancing their health.

These new contracts highlight Syra Health's expertise in delivering tailored healthcare solutions. "This progress not only reflects our commitment to excellence in healthcare delivery but also demonstrates our ability to adapt and respond to the diverse needs of communities across the nation," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health.

Syra Health's Healthcare Workforce business unit is dedicated to addressing the unique staffing challenges in healthcare. By providing qualified and licensed professionals, Syra aims to fill the gaps left by workforce shortages, ultimately improving patient care and health outcomes.

The value of these contracts, currently under negotiation, will depend on the number of positions filled and the duration of their services.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology products. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

