Syra Health Launches Inaugural Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award

Feb. 15, 2024

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, invites entries into the inaugural Syra Health Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award. This initiative awards $5,000 to one national advocacy group that is destigmatizing mental health and prioritizing mental wellness to diverse audiences, in an attempt to help address the nation's mental health crises.

CRITERIA:

An impartial panel of mental and behavioral health experts will assess award entries based on the following criteria:

  • Evidence of Destigmatizing Mental Health: Demonstrated efforts by the advocacy group to destigmatize mental health.
  • Prioritization of Mental Wellness: Clear indications of the advocacy group's commitment to prioritizing mental wellness.
  • Positive Influence on Audiences: Evidence of the advocacy group effectively reaching diverse audiences to positively influence mental health.

To be eligible, any advocacy group submitting an entry must be a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in good standing.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Syra Health plans to announce the winner of the award during a May 2, 2024, event coinciding with national Mental Health Awareness Month. The Syra Health Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award underscores Syra Health's dedication to changing the nation's mental and behavioral health landscape by focusing on solutions including the company's own novel Syrenity app. Syrenity focuses on preventing mental health crises before they occur by providing an AI-backed diary for continual monitoring of mood. Should treatment be required, Syrenity integrates with telehealth to connect users with licensed therapists in less than 48 hours. Syra Health is also committed to seeing mental and behavioral health checkups occur annually, the same as yearly physicals.

Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health, emphasizes the importance of the award, stating, "We believe in recognizing and supporting the impactful work of advocacy groups in the mental and behavioral health space. By launching the Syra Health Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award, we aim to foster positive change and contribute to the collective efforts in addressing crucial aspects of mental health on a national scale."

Syra Health encourages all eligible national advocacy groups to participate in the award and share their impactful mental and behavioral health initiatives.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors outlined in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury
Communications & Marketing Director
Syra Health
463-345-5180
[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:
Ben Shamsian
Vice President
Lytham Partners, LLC
646-829-9701 [email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health

