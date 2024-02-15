Syra Health Launches Inaugural Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, invites entries into the inaugural Syra Health Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award. This initiative awards $5,000 to one national advocacy group that is destigmatizing mental health and prioritizing mental wellness to diverse audiences, in an attempt to help address the nation's mental health crises.

CRITERIA:

An impartial panel of mental and behavioral health experts will assess award entries based on the following criteria:

Evidence of Destigmatizing Mental Health: Demonstrated efforts by the advocacy group to destigmatize mental health.

To be eligible, any advocacy group submitting an entry must be a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in good standing.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Now – Submit your entry online @ https://www.syrahealth.com/behavioral-and-mental-health/award

Syra Health plans to announce the winner of the award during a May 2, 2024, event coinciding with national Mental Health Awareness Month. The Syra Health Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award underscores Syra Health's dedication to changing the nation's mental and behavioral health landscape by focusing on solutions including the company's own novel Syrenity app. Syrenity focuses on preventing mental health crises before they occur by providing an AI-backed diary for continual monitoring of mood. Should treatment be required, Syrenity integrates with telehealth to connect users with licensed therapists in less than 48 hours. Syra Health is also committed to seeing mental and behavioral health checkups occur annually, the same as yearly physicals.

Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health, emphasizes the importance of the award, stating, "We believe in recognizing and supporting the impactful work of advocacy groups in the mental and behavioral health space. By launching the Syra Health Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award, we aim to foster positive change and contribute to the collective efforts in addressing crucial aspects of mental health on a national scale."

Syra Health encourages all eligible national advocacy groups to participate in the award and share their impactful mental and behavioral health initiatives.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

