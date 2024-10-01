Syra Health Marks First Anniversary as a Publicly Traded Company with Strong Successes and Growth

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, is celebrating its first anniversary as a publicly traded company and highlighting its many successes. This milestone not only marks the Company's growth but also reflects its unwavering commitment to transforming healthcare service. As the Company highlights significant achievements over the past year, it remains focused on its mission to become a leader in healthcare solutions, empowering communities and improving health outcomes across the nation.

"It's exciting to look back on what the Syra Health team has achieved over the past year since our Nasdaq listing," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "We have increased our revenues and are strategically taking actions to reduce operating expenses. We are expanding our impact across various geographies and business units, always with a focus on making a real difference in the communities we serve. By focusing on our high-margin areas, we have not only boosted our profit margins but also continued to invest in innovative solutions that will shape the future of healthcare. Our legacy business unit, Healthcare Workforce, remains the cornerstone that fuels these advancements, allowing us to push boundaries and improve health outcomes every step of the way."

Syra Health's achievements since the Company's 2023 IPO:

Achieved record quarterly revenue growth of 47% in Q1 2024 and 101% in Q2 2024 compared to the respective quarters in the previous year

Enhanced profit margins by concentrating on high-margin business units

Active contracts in 24 states across the nation

Subcontractor to prime vendors on two federal contracts with the Defense Health Agency and Health and Human Services, totaling $118 Billion in ceiling value. Monetization will occur upon receipt of task orders

in ceiling value. Monetization will occur upon receipt of task orders Continues to secure multiple contract wins across all of the company's business units including recent Healthcare Workforce wins in Delaware , Florida , and Kansas and a contract extension in Washington D.C. with ceiling value up to $4 Million

, , and and a contract extension in Washington D.C. with ceiling value up to Successfully raised $2.1 Million in capital to fund the additional development of Syrenity, our innovative mental health app, along with robust sales and marketing initiatives, and ongoing research and development efforts

in capital to fund the additional development of Syrenity, our innovative mental health app, along with robust sales and marketing initiatives, and ongoing research and development efforts Implementations of several high-profile state government projects are underway

Strategic restructuring of operations designed to drive cost reductions and enhance operational efficiencies

Introduced the "Roadmap to Greatness" initiative internally outlining commercial, operational, innovation, and people goals for the company

"From a financial standpoint, we have significantly increased our revenues over the past year while actively working to reduce our operating expenses and increase operational efficiencies," said Priya Prasad, CFO, Syra Health. "Our team is dedicated to delivering innovative healthcare solutions, whether through services or technology products. We are committed to improving health and progressing on our journey to profitability."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology products. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

