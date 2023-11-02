Syra Health (NASDAQ: SYRA) Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell

News provided by

Syra Health

02 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, shared its experience at The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Wednesday, November 1, in New York City.

"The sound of the NASDAQ bell resonated with our promise to continually push the boundaries of mental health solutions, explore new frontiers in digital health, and remain dedicated to our pursuit of a healthier population," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health.

"Syra Health is a beacon of innovation, dedication, and the transformation of healthcare," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Syra means perfection and drives us to push boundaries, implement the highest standards, and envision healthcare solutions that were once deemed unattainable."

 Nasdaq Livestream

The Company presentation is available for viewing on its corporate website at www.syrahealth.com.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.
Syra Health is a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges. Syra Health specializes in behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health. Syra Health's solutions are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.  

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:
Christine Drury
Communications and Marketing Director
Syra Health Corp.
463-345-5180
[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:
Ben Shamsian
Vice President
Lytham Partners, LLC
646-829-9701
[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health

Also from this source

Syra Health (Nasdaq: SYRA) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on November 1

Syra Health (Nasdaq: SYRA) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on November 1

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), ("Syra Health" or the "Company") a healthcare company addressing some of the most significant challenges in...

Syra Health and E&I Cooperative Services Announce New Agreement to Promote Syra's Mental Health Product known as "Syrenity"

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), ("Syra Health" or the "Company") a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.