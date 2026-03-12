Syra Health Posts Strong FY2025 Results with 157% Population Health Growth and 76% Net Loss Reduction: Targets Profitability by Year-End 2026

FY2025 EPS improved to ($0.08) compared to ($0.50) in FY2024

YoY net loss reduced 76% to ($896K) from ($3.8M) in FY2024

Population health revenue grew 157% to $5.3 million versus $2.1 million in FY2024

Operating expenses declined 37% to $3.4 million compared to $5.4 million in FY2024

CARMEL, Ind., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (OTCQB: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare solutions company powering better health outcomes through prevention-focused, accessible, and affordable solutions, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Population Health revenue grew 157% year-over-year to $5.3 million in FY2025 from $2.1 million in FY2024, driven by demand for the Company's higher margin yielding population health solutions, including data analytics, health education and training. Q4 2025 Population Health revenue grew 128% year-over-year to $1.3 million, compared to $550K in Q4 2024.





Earnings per share improved by $0.42 in FY2025 to ($0.08) from ($0.50) in FY2024. Q4 2025 EPS improved to ($0.01) from ($0.08) in Q42024, representing meaningful progress as the Company moves closer to profitability.





Total operating expenses declined 37% to $3.4 million in FY2025 when compared to $5.4 million in FY2024. Q4 2025 operating expenses decreased 13% to $727K from $836K in Q4 2024.





Net loss improved 76% to ($896K) in FY2025 from ($3.8M) in FY2024. Q4 2025 net loss was reduced 73% to ($135K) versus ($504K) in Q4 2024, reflecting a significantly improved cost structure.





Gross margin grew to 34.4% in FY2025 from 20.7% in FY2024, representing a 14 percentage point increase, attributed to improved operational efficiency and a higher-quality revenue mix.

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company expects to achieve profitability by year-end 2026, driven by continued strong demand for its comprehensive population health solutions, disciplined cost management, and new contract wins.

Recent Operational Highlights

Executed a strategic transformation from a healthcare technology provider to an integrated healthcare solutions company, delivering end-to-end capabilities for its government and commercial healthcare customers.





Won a new training contract in Washington state to safeguard behavioral health workers from workplace violence, addressing a critical and growing need on the frontlines of care.





Scaled our live-agent HEDIS call center operations and expanded utilization nursing staff to meet demand from insurance company customers.





Launched a wellness pilot program in collaboration with a public health department in North Carolina to protect employees from secondary trauma.





Submitted Syrenity for FDA approval under the FDA's TEMPO pilot program, positioning the Company to participate in CMS's ACCESS Model, a 10-year national initiative launching July 2026 that rewards improved patient outcomes in behavioral health.

Management Commentary

Greg Alexander, CEO of Syra Health, said, "2025 was a breakout year for Syra Health. Our team delivered on two fronts, driving 157% growth in Population Health revenue while aggressively restructuring our cost base, cutting our net loss by 76%, and improving gross margins by 14 percentage points. This combination of top-line momentum and bottom-line discipline is what gives us confidence in our path to profitability by year-end 2026. Our evolution into an integrated healthcare solutions company reflects the strength and breadth of our portfolio. We are proud of what our team has built, and we remain committed to delivering value for our shareholders and better health outcomes for the communities we serve across the U.S."

2025 Financial Results

For FY2025 ending December 31, revenue was $7.2 million, a 9% decrease compared to $8.0 million in FY2024, primarily due to the previously announced slowing or termination of federal government funding that supports many of the Company's customers at the state and county government level.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 was ($863K) compared to ($3.7 million) in 2024, indicating significant year-over-year efficiency gains and improvement in the company's operational profitability.

Cash on hand was $1.6 million, and there was no long-term debt as of December 31, 2025.

Syra Health Corp Balance Sheets



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash $ 1,614,733

$ 2,395,405 Accounts receivable, net 918,374

680,827 Other current assets 205,423

276,563 Total current assets 2,738,530

3,352,795 Property and equipment, net 6,986

27,347 Right of use asset 27,401

299,190







Total assets $ 2,772,917

$ 3,679,332







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 247,520

$ 101,690 Accounts payable, related parties 72,000

- Accrued expenses 194,821

230,383 Deferred revenue 16,611

16,611 Current portion of operating lease liability, related party 27,401

111,978 Notes payable 116,386

152,887







Total current liabilities 674,739

613,549 Non-current portion of operating lease liability, related party -

187,212 Total liabilities 674,739

800,761







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none

issued -

- Class A Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized, 11,339,169 and 8,979,204 issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2025 and 2024 respectively 11,339

8,979 Class B Common stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares

authorized, 600,000 and 833,334 issued and outstanding at December

31, 2025 and 2024 respectively 600

833 Additional paid in capital 11,806,765

11,692,952 Accumulated deficit (9,720,526)

(8,824,193) Total stockholders' equity 2,098,178

2,878,571







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 2,772,917

$ 3,679,332

Syra Health Corp Statements of Operations For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

















December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024











Net revenues



$ 7,225,973

$ 7,982,082 Cost of services



4,738,211

6,329,119 Gross profit



2,487,762

1,652,963 OPERATING EXPENSES:









Salaries and benefits



1,500,688

2,718,743 Professional services



737,714

606,051 Research and development expenses



67,840

585,146 Selling, general and administrative expenses



1,065,376

1,445,170 Depreciation



20,468

62,738 Total operating expenses



3,392,086

5,417,848











Net loss from operations



(904,324)

(3,764,885)











OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):









Interest income



21,261

21,247 Interest expense



(13,270)

(15,600) Total other income (expense)



7,991

5,647











NET INCOME (LOSS)



$ (896,333)

$ (3,759,238)











Loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.08)

$ (0.50) Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding, basic and diluted



11,852,347

7,551,576













Syra Health Corp Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024







2025

2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net Income (Loss) $ (896,333)

$ (3,759,238)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation Expense 20,468

62,738

Common stock issued for services 2,586

71,378

Stock-based compensation, stock options 98,554

59,803

Non-cash lease expense -

89,500 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable (237,547)

379,807

Accounts receivable, related party -

50,614

Other current assets 382,258

491,883

Right-of-use asset 105,670

-

Accounts payable 145,830

(361,301)

Accounts payable, related parties 72,000

-

Deferred revenue -

16,611

Accrued expenses (35,562)

55,672

Operating lease liability (105,670)

(89,500) Net cash used in operating activities (447,746)

(2,932,033)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchases of property and equipment (107)

(11,111) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (107)

(11,111)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Proceeds received on exercise of Class A common stock warrants 14,800

2,469,150

Repayment of notes payable (347,619)

(410,676) Net cash provided by financing activities (332,819)

2,058,474









Net change in cash (780,672)

(884,670)









Cash at beginning of period 2,395,405

3,280,075









Cash at end of period $ 1,614,733

$ 2,395,405









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest $ 13,270

$ 15,600

Cash paid for taxes -

-









Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Conversion of Class B common stock to Class A common stock $ 2,333

$ -

Initial recognition of right-of-use asset and lease liability $ -

$ 325,491

Amendment of right-of-use asset and lease liability $ 166,119

$ -

Options issued for director fees $ -

$ 24,267

Prepaid asset financed with note payable $ 311,118

$ 378,659

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity, and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below.

Syra Health Corp EBITDA



Year Ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







Net Loss $ (896,333)

$ (3,759,238) Interest expense 13,270

15,600 Depreciation expense 20,468

62,738 Taxes -

- Earnings before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and

Amortization $ (862,595)

$ (3,680,900)









Quarter ended

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







Net Loss $ (134,570)

$ (504,397) Interest expense 5,369

5,528 Depreciation expense 2,297

7,278 Taxes -

- Earnings before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and

Amortization $ (126,904)

$ (491,591)









About Syra Health

Syra Health is an integrated healthcare solutions company serving government and commercial healthcare organizations with innovative solutions that improve health outcomes. We specialize in healthcare prevention, expanding access, and delivering affordable solutions. Our healthcare analytics capabilities provide proactive, actionable insights and data-driven intelligence, and our HIPAA-compliant and fully accessible digital health solutions enable measurable health outcomes in highly regulated healthcare environments. Through training and education, we help healthcare organizations reduce costs and deliver consistent, high-quality care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

