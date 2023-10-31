Syra Health (Nasdaq: SYRA) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on November 1

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), ("Syra Health" or the "Company") a healthcare company addressing some of the most significant challenges in behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, in New York City to ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell.

Syra Health CEO, Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, and Executive Chairman and President, Sandeep Allam, will make brief remarks while surrounded by the Syra Health leadership team, family, and friends. Syra Health will live-stream the Nasdaq event on Syra Health's corporate website at www.SyraHealth.com. The event can be followed on Syra Health's social channels including LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/69770393/ and X https://twitter.com/syrahealth (formerly known as Twitter).

Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO and Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, will be available for media interviews beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET, November 1.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.

Syra Health is a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges. Syra Health specializes in behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health. Syra Health's solutions are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.  

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:
Christine Drury
Communications and Marketing Director
Syra Health Corp.
463-345-5180
christined@syrahealth.com

For Investor Inquiries:
Ben Shamsian
Vice President
Lytham Partners, LLC
646-829-9701
[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health

