Syra Health Presents Overdose Lifeline with Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award

CARMEL, Ind., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today it has presented the nonprofit organization Overdose Lifeline with the inaugural Syra Health Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award.

An independent psychiatrist, Dr. Bethany Richards, who oversaw the selection process, said Overdose Lifeline was chosen based on the award criteria. "Overdose Lifeline is an established advocacy group that offers education and resources on substance abuse to diverse communities. The organization focuses particularly on combating the opioid crisis, as well as utilizing social media platforms to promote the destigmatization of mental health issues."

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, Substance Use Disorder (SUD) is a treatable mental disorder that affects a person's brain and behavior, leading to their inability to control their use of substances like legal or illegal drugs, alcohol, or medications. Symptoms can be moderate to severe with addiction being the most severe form of SUD. People with SUD may also have other mental health disorders, such as anxiety, or depression.

"We were proud to present the inaugural Syra Health Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award to Overdose Lifeline," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "There are gaps in mental health treatment that can only be filled by advocacy groups like Overdose Lifeline in collaboration with companies like ours that are focused on the technology interventions, while always keeping the individual suffering at the heart of our solutions."

Syra Health presented the inaugural Syra Health Mental and Behavioral Health Solutions Award during Syra's Mental Health Solutions Day, showcasing solutions to the mental health crisis in America. Syra Health expects to host the event and present its award on an annual basis.

