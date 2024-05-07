Syra Health to Deliver Comprehensive Needs Assessment and Community Health Improvement Plan for Middlesex County, New Jersey

CARMEL, Ind., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a contract to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment for residents living in Middlesex County, New Jersey, and to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan in support of those residents.

Syra Health will conduct the comprehensive needs assessment by collecting data from national, state, and local data sources as well as customer surveys and external community focus groups. The comprehensive needs assessment will help the County determine spending on health, behavioral health, and community services needs of all Middlesex residents. The Community Health Improvement Plan will outline priorities for improving health outcomes within the County and provide an approach to addressing public health concerns raised by the community health assessment.

"We are honored to collaborate with a variety of local stakeholders and to leverage our epidemiological and data analytics expertise to support this community's health improvement journey," said Dr. Srikant Devaraj, Vice President of Data Analytics and Population Health Business Unit Leader, Syra Health.

The project aligns with Syra Health's goal to deliver innovative healthcare technology solutions, supporting communities in their efforts to improve health.

"Community assessments are in high demand across multiple local and state governments, and we anticipate replicating similar projects," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications and Marketing Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health