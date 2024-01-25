Syra Health Receives a Contract Extension from Indiana Veterans' Home

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it has received a contract extension from the Indiana Veterans' Home to continue to provide its healthcare workforce solutions.

The extension brings the total contract amount to $264,000. Under the extension, Syra Health provides on-demand temporary medical personnel through the end of fiscal year 2024.

"This contract extension demonstrates the value we bring to our partners," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Syra Health has a large healthcare talent pool to supplement the ongoing healthcare workforce shortage."

The Indiana Veterans' Home provides long-term skilled care to veterans. Its mission is to honor Indiana's veterans and their spouses by providing the highest level of care in a therapeutic home-like environment, enhancing health, and yielding optimal quality of life.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

