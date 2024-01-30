Syra Health receives another contract win from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health in Arizona

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today another contract win from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health to provide public health training.

Under the new agreement, Syra Health will deliver its Foundations of Public Health training to employees of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health as well as community-based organizations. The goal of the training is to advance public health awareness.

The customized training provided by Syra Health's public health experts will include information about the historical evolution of public health, the importance of public health and health equity, public health influences, and how to impact public health positively. The training will also include the role of public health departments and how to collaborate with those departments.

This is the second contract awarded to Syra Health by Maricopa County for healthcare training. In October of 2023, Syra Health announced it had successfully trained over 100 public health staff in Maricopa County, based on the training evaluations received. Like the health equity training, Syra Health will provide pre-and post-assessments to trainees to assess the value of the Foundations of Public Health training.

"We are continuing to win these types of contracts because of our public health expertise, said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health." We provide a meaningful impact to relevant stakeholders who otherwise wouldn't have ready access to public health information specific to their particular region.

Just last week Syra Health announced a contract extension in Maricopa County, where the Company also provides its healthcare workforce solutions in support of Maricopa County's Correctional Health Services.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors outlined in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications & Marketing Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health