Syra Health secures a $450,000 contract with the Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee to Bolster the County's Population Health Initiatives

Tennessee marks the 17th state Syra Health is now actively working in

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today it has secured a contract with the Shelby County Government on behalf of the Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee. The one-year contract is $450,000, with two additional one-year renewal options, bringing the total potential value of the contract to $1.35 million.

Under the terms of the contract, Syra Health will provide professional services to the Epidemiology Department of the Shelby County Health Department. Syra Health's senior epidemiologists and biostatisticians will assist Shelby County with its epidemiological and advanced data analytical needs with the goal of improving the county's public health.

"The increasing demand for our population health services underscores the critical role Syra Health plays in supporting the health of communities," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "This contract allows us to contribute to the enhancement of public health outcomes by providing our expertise in epidemiology and biostatistics."

Epidemiologists and biostatisticians play pivotal roles in analyzing health data, identifying trends, and informing evidence-based public health decisions. "We are committed to working closely with the Shelby County Health Department, to advance population health," said Dr. Srikant Devaraj, Vice President of Health Analytics and Population Health Business Unit Leader, Syra Health.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

