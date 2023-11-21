Syra Health Secures Contract Worth More than a Quarter of a Million Dollars to Evaluate San Antonio's Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH)

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today it has been awarded a five-year contract worth $275,000 by the City of San Antonio to evaluate its Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) Healthy Neighborhoods Project.

The purpose of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services REACH Project is to expand the existing Healthy Neighborhoods program to promote food and nutrition security, safe and accessible physical activity, standards in Early Care and Education settings, and adult vaccines among African American and Latino communities on the near East, South, and West sides of San Antonio, Texas.

This selection is a testament to Syra Health's commitment to helping its partners improve population health. "We appreciate being chosen for this important work that addresses population health across San Antonio," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Our talented team of epidemiologists and data analysts are focused on program evaluation and interventions that enhance the well-being of diverse communities."

Syra Health was selected for the contract following an extensive review process, where Syra Health will evaluate and advise on the impact, scalability, and sustainability of the REACH strategies, and help ensure the improvement of community health outcomes in San Antonio.

"The nation's focus on a healthier population presents a wonderful opportunity for Syra Health," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health. "We are proud to be a part of the solution, helping our partners in state government achieve the healthier populations that they are striving for in their states and for their citizens."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.

Syra Health is a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health specializes in behavioral and mental healthdigital health, and population health. Syra Health's solutions are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

