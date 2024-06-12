Syra Health Secures Nursing Contract with North Carolina Department of Public Safety

CARMEL, Ind., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today it has been awarded a contract with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to provide statewide nursing services. The contract is effective for one year, with two additional one-year renewal options.

Under the contract, Syra Health will supply temporary nursing staff to Youth Development Centers and Juvenile Detention Centers across North Carolina. The roles include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, medical technicians, and certified nursing assistants to provide for the medical needs of youth in the custody of the Department of Public Safety. The revenue generated by the contract is based on both the number of positions to be filled and the duration of each.

The Syra Health-provided clinical healthcare staff will be responsible for screening and evaluating youth upon admission, developing healthcare plans, and providing appropriate interventions.

"We are honored to work with government agencies to provide essential healthcare services," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Our team is committed to delivering the highest quality of care and support across the nation."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company that is powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative and meaningful solutions. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health serves everyone working in healthcare. For more information, visit www.syrahealth.com.

