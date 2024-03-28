Syra Health Secures Statewide Healthcare Contract in Missouri

Syra has expanded its services to 18 states

CARMEL, Ind., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today it has secured a healthcare workforce contract in Missouri for providing temporary medical services personnel. Revenue from the contract will be determined based on the number of positions filled and their duration.

The contract encompasses the recruitment of specialized medical professionals crucial to addressing healthcare needs across Missouri. Specifically, the contract mandates the provision of resident physicians, physicians, chief physicians, psychiatrists, and chief psychiatrists, highlighting the various levels of expertise that Syra Health holds as part of its healthcare workforce solutions.

According to a survey by the American Medical Association (AMA), two in five physicians nationwide said they plan to leave practice within five years, with burnout being cited as one of the primary reasons. Physician and psychiatrist roles are typically difficult to fill due to the lack of trained professionals, demanding job responsibilities, and the need for significant experience.

Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health, underscored the significance of winning this statewide contract, stating, "We are thrilled to expand our operations into Missouri and further our goal of enhancing healthcare delivery across the nation. This contract not only signifies our continued growth but also reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier medical personnel to meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities."

Today's contract marks the 18th state where Syra Health has established a presence, reinforcing its commitment to delivering quality healthcare solutions nationwide.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

