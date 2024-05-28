Syra Health Secures Training Contract from Health Care Authority in Washington State to Bolster its Behavioral Health Workforce

New contract marks the 20th state in the nation where Syra has active contracts

CARMEL, Ind., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by the Health Care Authority (HCA) in Washington State to provide essential behavioral health and recovery training and support services. This marks an important milestone as Washington becomes the 20th state where Syra Health has established, active contracts.

Under the terms of the agreement, Syra Health will be providing behavioral health and recovery training and support services to help strengthen the recruitment and retention of a qualified behavioral health workforce in Washington State.

To address this need, Syra Health will deliver comprehensive training across seven key categories:

Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Prevention and Mental Health Promotion

Behavioral Health Outpatient

Residential Treatment

Inpatient Psychiatric Services

Recovery Support Services

SUD Treatment and Mental Health Support in Correctional Facilities

Continuum of Care Training

The training programs are designed to equip behavioral health professionals with the latest knowledge and skills necessary to effectively address and manage various mental health and substance use disorders. These initiatives will play a pivotal role in enhancing service delivery across multiple care settings, ensuring a holistic approach to behavioral health care. By focusing on both prevention and treatment, the programs aim to reduce the overall burden of mental health issues and substance use disorders in Washington State.

"Winning this contract in Washington State marks a significant step forward for Syra Health as we continue our rapid expansion across the country," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "We currently provide similar trainings in Arizona, Indiana, and Kansas. Improving mental and behavioral health care is one of our corporate goals. A key piece of achieving this goal is improving the quality of behavioral health care by equipping providers with the needed training and support."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

