Syra Health Shares its Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Protect Privacy by Redacting Personally Identifiable Information

CARMEL, Ind., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today that it is giving away its AI developed by the Company for redacting personally identifiable information in line with HIPAA regulations. Syra Health is giving the configurable solution to the healthcare and technology community for its use in redacting personally identifiable information or for expanding on its use in new ways.

"At Syra Health we understand just how complex HIPAA plus AI can be," said Travis Somerville, AI Leader for Syra Health. "That's why we are sharing a piece of our artificial intelligence. AI is constantly getting smarter, so the algorithm we are providing includes our knowledge, runs privately offline, and can be enhanced through others' additional use and expansion as they see fit."

"Our AI Governance is committed to the ethical, responsible, and open-source use of AI," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "By utilizing our AI, we safeguard personally identifiable information while promoting widespread compliance with HIPAA."

Those interested in obtaining the personally identifiable information redaction code should complete this form. Syra Health plans to host a series of webinars explaining how to utilize and collaborate with the AI code. The Company will also share best cyber security practices for protecting an organization's personally identifiable information data.

Syra Health announced its AI Giveaway in the spirit of open-source collaboration and as part of Artificial Intelligence Appreciation Day, a day to recognize the benefits of AI.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology products. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

