Syra Health to Deliver Fourth Training for Maricopa County Department of Public Health in Arizona

CARMEL, Ind., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today that it has been awarded another training by the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH). This training focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and marks Syra Health's fourth training in the county.

The training aimed at tackling health disparities in marginalized and underserved communities will cover essential topics such as defining DEI and understanding various DEI-related acronyms. The training will include the value DEI brings to organizations and will focus on how to distinguish performative DEI efforts from genuine ones. Participants will learn strategies to integrate DEI principles into their work and how to navigate environments that do not support DEI practices. The curriculum underscores the importance of fostering inclusive environments to promote health equity and empower communities.

The target audience for this training includes Maricopa County community partners who serve individuals facing systemic barriers that exacerbate health disparities. These organizations play a critical role in addressing health inequities within Maricopa County.

"We are honored to continue our partnership with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health address critical health disparities through education and training," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "It is our joint commitment to foster inclusive practices that drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company that is powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health , and population health , by providing innovative and meaningful solutions. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health serves everyone working in healthcare. For more information, visit www.syrahealth.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications and Marketing Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health