Syra Health to Deliver Substance Use Disorder and Overdose Prevention Training in Kansas

CARMEL, Ind., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today its been awarded a contract from the Sedgwick County Health Department in Kansas to train first responders and community members on substance use disorder and overdose prevention. The four-year contract underscores Syra Health's commitment to healthcare education and training.

Syra Health's comprehensive educational training program is designed for the public safety of the community. The overall objective of the training is to equip healthcare professionals, community leaders, and individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively prevent, identify, and manage substance use disorder, using evidence-based practices and innovative approaches. Specifically, Syra Health will provide ongoing, culturally relevant, educational trainings on stigma reduction surrounding substance use disorder, education on substance use disorder itself, and substance overdose prevention strategies.

According to a 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, approximately 17.3% of people aged 12 or older in the United States had a substance use disorder within the past year. This includes 29.5 million individuals with an alcohol use disorder, 27.2 million with a drug use disorder, and 8.0 million people who experienced both an alcohol and drug use disorder. Among young adults aged 18 to 25, nearly 48.8% had either a substance use disorder or a mental illness during the same period.

Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health, emphasized the importance of this collaboration, "This contract underscores our shared commitment to addressing this critical public health issue. It's essential to understand the prevalence of substance use disorders in the United States and the strategies that are helping improve health for those on the front line and those in community with one another."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

