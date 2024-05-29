Syra Health to Participate in Healthcare Capital Markets & Innovation Summit in Columbus, OH

CARMEL, Ind., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company that is powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today that it will participate in the Healthcare Capital Markets and Innovation Summit on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at the Renaissance Columbus Downtown Hotel in Columbus, Ohio.

The fourth annual conference is focused on deal-making and networking with industry leaders, company executives, and private equity firms focused on driving growth.

Vice President of Syra Health's Behavioral and Mental Health Business Unit, Dr. Srikant Devaraj, will speak as part of the Emerging Trends in Behavioral and Mental Health panel taking place at 3:15 p.m. ET on June 5. Syra Health's CEO, Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, will deliver the Company's presentation at 4:00 p.m. ET the same day in the event's main ballroom.

Recordings of the presentations will be made available following the event, under the "Presentations" section of Syra Health's Investor website at Presentations - Syra Health.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company that is powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative and meaningful solutions. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health serves everyone working in healthcare. For more information, visit www.syrahealth.com.

