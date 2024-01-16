Syra Health to Participate in Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it will be participating in Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference taking place virtually on February 1, 2024.

1x1 Meetings

Syra Health Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at https://lythampartners.com/select2024invreg/.

Further information on the conference is available at https://lythampartners.com/select2024.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH CORP.

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

SOURCE Syra Health