Syra Health to Participate in Several Upcoming Healthcare and Technology Conferences

CARMEL, Ind., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today that it will participate in the following healthcare and technology conferences:

AI Governance Conference, July 11 , in Carmel, Indiana . Syra Health utilizes AI as part of its proprietary suite of technology products. Syra Health is a sponsor of this conference and will share more about its dedication to the transparent, safe, and ethical use of AI.





, in . Syra Health utilizes AI as part of its proprietary suite of technology products. Syra Health is a sponsor of this conference and will share more about its dedication to the transparent, safe, and ethical use of AI. Cric Indy's Community for Diversity, Equity & and Inclusion, Aug. 16-17 . Several multinational companies will gather to discuss the event theme of "Connecting Communities and Celebrating Diversity." Syra Health is a sponsor and has also assembled a team to play cricket for the event.





. Several multinational companies will gather to discuss the event theme of "Connecting Communities and Celebrating Diversity." Syra Health is a sponsor and has also assembled a team to play cricket for the event. Centene Supplier Summit, Aug. 20 , in St. Louis, Missouri . Leaders and suppliers from around the country will meet to network and discuss growing business in the spirit of partnership and collaboration.

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology products. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health serves everyone working in healthcare. For more information, visit www.syrahealth.com.

