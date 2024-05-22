Syra Health to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference on May 30, 2024

CARMEL, Ind., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, will participate in a webcasted presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners Spring 2024 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The webcasted presentation will take place at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 30, 2024. The webcast can be accessed by visiting the conference home page at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024/. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/spring2024invreg/.

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

For Media Inquiries:
Christine Drury
Communications and Marketing Director
Syra Health
463-345-5180
[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:
Ben Shamsian
Vice President
Lytham Partners, LLC
646-829-9701
[email protected] 

SOURCE Syra Health

