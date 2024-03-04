Syra Health wins a contract worth over $650,000 focused on healthcare quality improvement

CARMEL, Ind., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today a one-year, $660,000 contract with a national healthcare organization.

As per the agreement, Syra Health will provide Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) outreach and support services essential for fostering positive health outcomes and reducing costs. Developed and maintained by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), HEDIS plays a critical role in healthcare quality measurement and improvement initiatives. Syra Health will leverage its team of population health experts to collect data and acquire information from the Indiana population, including Medicaid members, hospitals, and physicians.

"The need for robust data and analytics by healthcare decision-makers is continuing to expand," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "We are proud that we are being recognized for our strong team of health experts."

"We remain steadfast in pursuing and securing important contracts for our services and products," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health. "Our contract pipeline is growing, and we look forward to sharing more contracts as they are fully executed."

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and the government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy, and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors outlined in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications & Marketing Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health