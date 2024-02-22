Syra Health Wins a Healthcare Workforce Contract from Douglas County, Nebraska

News provided by

Syra Health

22 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Contract marks the Company's expansion into its 16th state

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a healthcare workforce contract to provide temporary nursing staffing services in support of Douglas County, Nebraska, which includes the state's largest city, Omaha.

"This latest contract underscores our commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality. Together with the Douglas County community, we look forward to delivering exceptional healthcare services. This achievement reflects our dedication to making a meaningful impact on the well-being of individuals and families," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health.

Revenue generated from this contract is dependent on the number of positions Syra Health will staff and the duration of the positions. This contract marks the sixteenth state that Syra Health now has active healthcare workforce contracts in. The Company sells multiple products and services in several of the 16 states.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental healthdigital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:
Christine Drury
Communications and Marketing Director
Syra Health
463-345-5180
[email protected]

For Investor Inquiries:
Ben Shamsian
Vice President
Lytham Partners, LLC
646-829-9701
[email protected]

SOURCE Syra Health

