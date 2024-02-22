Syra Health Wins a Healthcare Workforce Contract from Douglas County, Nebraska

Contract marks the Company's expansion into its 16th state

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare consulting company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a healthcare workforce contract to provide temporary nursing staffing services in support of Douglas County, Nebraska, which includes the state's largest city, Omaha.

"This latest contract underscores our commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality. Together with the Douglas County community, we look forward to delivering exceptional healthcare services. This achievement reflects our dedication to making a meaningful impact on the well-being of individuals and families," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health.

Revenue generated from this contract is dependent on the number of positions Syra Health will staff and the duration of the positions. This contract marks the sixteenth state that Syra Health now has active healthcare workforce contracts in. The Company sells multiple products and services in several of the 16 states.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

