Syra Health Wins Awards for Providing Board Certified Behavioral Analysts in Two States

Arkansas and New York mark the 21st and 22nd states where Syra has active agreements

CARMEL, Ind., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today that it has received awards for staffing Board Certified Behavioral Analysts from the Putnam/Northern Westchester Board of Cooperative Education Services (PNWBOCES) in New York and the Little Rock School District in Arkansas. Both awards are one year in length with the PNWBOCES agreement having an option of up to four one-year renewals.

Board Certified Behavioral Analysts are healthcare providers who study behavior patterns and develop individualized treatment plans that address behavioral health issues. These wins underscore Syra Health's commitment to helping alleviate the mental and behavioral health burden carried by students.

"We are proud to be winning contracts at such a rapid pace. Every state we work in and department we collaborate with, empowers us to make tangible differences in the lives of people dealing with mental health struggles and bolsters our commitment to the space," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Expanding our business across twenty-two states is indicative of our relentless pursuit of growth, innovation, and excellence."

The PNWBOCES is a regional education agency that supports local school districts by offering quality, cost-effective services and programs.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company that is powering better health in challenging areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative and meaningful solutions. Syra Health's offerings are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health serves everyone working in healthcare. For more information, visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

