Syra Health Wins Contract to Provide Special Education Psychologist Services for the Greenville County School District in South Carolina

CARMEL, Ind., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a one-year contract with annual extensions for up to five years to provide Special Education (SPED) Psychologist Services for the Greenville County School District in South Carolina.

Per the contract, Syra Health will provide ongoing SPED psychologist services to support student's academic progress, social and emotional learning, and behavioral needs through data-based decision-making, assessment tools, and the delivery of evidence-based interventions. Additionally, Syra Health will gather feedback from various stakeholders through surveys and prepare monthly reports for the District on service delivery.

The Greenville County School District has approximately 80,000 students and 13,000 employees.

"We are passionate about mental wellness," said Dr. Srikant Devaraj, Vice President of the Behavioral and Mental Health Business Unit, Syra Health. "The need to address mental and behavioral health concerns, particularly for students, is essential. We have built a portfolio of digital products and services, to be part of the solution."

The SPED Psychologist services provided by Syra Health will adhere to the standards outlined by the National Association of School Psychologists.

ABOUT SYRA HEALTH

Syra Health is a healthcare technology company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

