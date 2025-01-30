Syracuse Public Safety Complex Rehabilitation Leveraging Historic Tax Credits Moves Forward

Foss & Company provides critical tax equity and bridge loan financing to support the transformative project

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company, a leading institutional investment fund sponsor, is proud to announce its critical role in financing the Syracuse Public Safety Complex rehabilitation project in Syracuse, NY. Through the provision of state and federal historic tax equity, as well as a bridge loan, Foss & Company has supported the transformation of this significant property into a modern, multipurpose facility for public safety operations.

Upon completion, scheduled for early 2026, the 102,200-square-foot complex will serve as the headquarters for both the Syracuse Fire Department and the Syracuse Police Department. The complex will feature a mix of administrative offices, training areas and public engagement space.

"Historic tax credits are a powerful tool for breathing new life into significant properties, creating meaningful community impact," said John Sorel, acquisitions, Foss & Company. "This project exemplifies how tax equity financing can drive the revitalization of essential community infrastructure while preserving the historic fabric of our cities."

The Syracuse Public Safety Complex is poised to become a cornerstone of public safety in the region, enhancing emergency response capabilities while preserving the architectural heritage of the city. By utilizing historic tax credits, this project underscores the importance of innovative financing solutions in advancing community-focused development initiatives.

"Our team is honored to develop the new Public Safety Building for the Syracuse Police & Fire Departments," said Joe Gehm, one of the project developers. "Our relationship with Foss & Company spans nearly a half-dozen projects throughout Upstate New York. We're thrilled to work together again, on such an impactful project for the Syracuse Community."

ABOUT FOSS & COMPANY

Founded in 1983, Foss & Company is a national tax equity investor and fund sponsor that has deployed over $9 billion in tax equity on behalf of insurance, banking, and other large corporate clients into historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy and advanced energy production facilities. Foss & Company is a full-service advisor with proven expertise in helping our partners navigate the world of tax equity investments. For more information about Foss & Company and its innovative transferable tax credit opportunities, please visit www.FossandCo.com.

