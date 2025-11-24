SysAid Announces Major Enhancements to Its AI Agent Builder, Introducing Fully Agentic Coding

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of AI-first Enterprise and IT Service Management solutions and pioneer of Agentic AI for IT, has announced the availability of new enhancements to SysAid AI Agent Builder, now available to all customers. Nine months after being the first to deliver an AI Agent Builder directly into the hands of IT teams, SysAid is releasing the next major evolution, shaped by extensive real-world use and customer feedback. The new release introduces a fully agentic coding experience, enabling AI to autonomously interpret requirements, generate production-ready code, and validate its own outputs, significantly accelerating the creation of enterprise-ready AI Agents.

AI Agent Builder transforms the Builder chatbot into an autonomous development agent capable of gathering missing information, producing detailed implementation plans, and retrieving relevant API documentation before writing code. Powered by the advanced Sonnet 4.5 model, the system works in small iterative steps that allow it to identify issues early and continuously self-correct. Once the code is generated, AI Agent Builder initiates a series of automated test-and-fix cycles until the agent performs successfully, reducing manual troubleshooting and delivering consistent, high-quality results.

The release also introduces conversational scheduling, allowing users to add scheduled executions to their AI Agents directly within the AI Agent Builder experience.

SysAid AI Agent Builder arrives alongside the continued expansion of SysAid's library, including over 100 prebuilt, ready-to-deploy AI Agents across widely used platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Jira, and Splashtop, available on the SysAid marketplace . These agents help organizations accelerate time-to-value and expand automation coverage across IT workflows.

Engagement across SysAid's Agentic AI Platform continues to rise sharply. Copilot usage has grown steadily, with more than 60% of end users engaging monthly. Organizations are also running AI Agents at an increasing cadence, generating thousands of autonomous executions each month. Adoption of custom-built AI Agents is accelerating in parallel, with customers now creating hundreds of their own agents and driving significant month-over-month growth in agent-triggered interactions.

"The enhanced SysAid AI Agent Builder represents an important milestone in the evolution of Agentic AI," said Avi Kedmi, SysAid CEO. "As the first in the market to put an AI Agent Builder directly into the hands of customers, we've gained nine months of real-world insight from organizations using it at scale. These latest advancements are the result of that experience, introducing a truly autonomous development approach, that enables IT teams to build and scale AI-driven workflows with greater speed, reliability, and confidence."

SysAid continues to advance its leadership in Agentic AI, helping organizations modernize IT operations with secure, self-sufficient AI Agents capable of executing tasks, resolving issues, and orchestrating workflows across the enterprise.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. Built on a robust ITSM platform, SysAid's Agentic AI adds a powerful operational layer to IT, automating repetitive tasks and freeing teams from reactive work. AI Agents take the first action, so IT pros intervene only when truly needed—enabling focus on optimization, innovation, and strategic challenges. Organizations can go live in weeks with rapid onboarding and no heavy migrations. SysAid's AI is purpose-built for IT, delivering security and governance by design, along with award-winning support to ensure long-term success.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, visit www.sysaid.com .

