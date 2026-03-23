SysAid Announces Partnership with Splashtop to Enhance Secure Remote Support Within Its AI-Native ITSM Platform

For the first time, SysAid Copilot uses AI-driven ticket and asset intelligence to initiate Splashtop remote support

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of AI-Native Enterprise and IT Service Management (ITSM) solutions, today announced a partnership with Splashtop, a global leader in secure remote access and support. The partnership brings Splashtop's remote support technology into the SysAid platform, expanding the set of capabilities available to IT teams and enabling faster, more efficient issue resolution.

The integration with SysAid Copilot allows technicians to initiate secure attended and unattended remote support sessions directly from within SysAid service desk tickets, eliminating the need to switch tools or workflows. By combining SysAid's AI-native approach to service management with Splashtop's reliable, enterprise-grade remote access capabilities, IT teams gain a more seamless way to diagnose, access, and resolve issues while maintaining operational visibility, administrative control, and strong security throughout the support lifecycle.



Splashtop's remote support is initiated through AI-driven workflows, orchestrated by SysAid Copilot within the service desk. Using AI, SysAid can recognize the affected device directly from ticket context or identify it through the AI-driven Asset Manager when details are missing. Over time, Copilot learns from previous tickets to automatically suggest remote support and generate a secure connection link, removing manual steps and helping IT teams reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR) and improve customer satisfaction (CSAT).

"Our customers rely on SysAid to help IT teams work more efficiently, deliver better service, and support employees anywhere," said Avi Kedmi, CEO SysAid. "Integrating Splashtop's remote access technology allows us to extend those capabilities with fast, secure device connectivity, so IT teams can keep work moving without disruption."

With the SysAid AI-Splashtop integration, IT teams can:

Launch secure remote support sessions directly from SysAid tickets with one-click, including access to devices when no user is present

Support cross-platform environments for desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices

Deliver high-performance remote sessions optimized for low latency, high frame rates, and responsive control to provide real-time support

Maintain enterprise-grade security and compliance, including end-to-end encryption, role-based access controls, SSO, and alignment with SOC 2, ISO, and GDPR

"Software platforms across the IT ecosystem depend on reliable remote connectivity to support their customers," said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. "We were impressed by how SysAid has leveraged advanced AI within its service desk to streamline how and when remote support is initiated. By working with SysAid, we're able to bring Splashtop's high-performance, secure remote access directly into AI-driven workflows, helping IT teams connect to devices faster and resolve issues more efficiently."

The SysAid–Splashtop integration is generally available to SysAid customers today.

For more information, visit here.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. Built on a robust ITSM platform, SysAid's Agentic AI adds a powerful operational layer to IT, automating repetitive tasks and freeing teams from reactive work. AI Agents take the first action, so IT pros intervene only when truly needed - enabling focus on optimization, innovation, and strategic challenges. Organizations can go live in weeks with rapid onboarding and no heavy migrations. SysAid's AI is purpose-built for IT, delivering security and governance by design, along with award-winning support to ensure long-term success. With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, visit www.sysaid.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is the top-rated global provider of remote work, support, and management solutions that simplify security and performance in the work-from-anywhere world. With customer success as the #1 priority, Splashtop's technology is easy to deploy, use, and manage for small and midsize businesses and enterprises, offering advanced security features, high-throughput, broad device support, and 24/5 customer support. The approachable solution selected by more than 30 million users, Splashtop is a partner enabling users to grow and scale on their own terms with highly flexible plans. Splashtop is a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), aligning with Microsoft in their efforts to help customers address the evolving challenges of today's IT landscape. Visit www.splashtop.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

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SOURCE SysAid