SysAid Copilot, Enhanced with New Generative AI-Powered Features, Fuels Unparalleled Business Momentum with Dozens of Signed Deals

TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT and Enterprise Service Management solutions, announces that the release of SysAid Copilot in January this year has ignited a profound business impact, propelling the company into a new era of growth.

SysAid Copilot is a comprehensive, innovative set of generative AI capabilities providing employees with a consumer-grade, self-service experience and accelerating organizational productivity.

The company reports that it is evidencing a remarkable surge in demand from its customer base as well as in acquisition efforts. Within only weeks of the release of its next-gen solution, SysAid has secured dozens of signed deals across a wide range of vertical markets, underscoring the clear demand for innovation and adoption of generative AI as a transformative force in the IT Service Management landscape. Among the newly onboarded customers of SysAid Copilot are organizations spanning the education, healthcare, finance, and government sectors, to name a few.

"SysAid is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower IT teams with efficiency, and drive organizational productivity," said Avi Kedmi, SysAid CEO. "The profound business growth we're experiencing since the release of SysAid Copilot in January is a testament to the momentum in the market and demand for innovative generative-AI powered solutions for service providers. This is only the beginning, as our dynamic roadmap promises a steady stream of groundbreaking features and capabilities ahead, ensuring the success of our customers."

As part of SysAid's commitment to innovation, the company continues to introduce additional new features, further enhancing its generative AI-driven offering. The latest developments include:

AI Intelligent Categorization

Organic to the core set of AI capabilities, SysAid Copilot comes with an AI Intelligent Categorization feature, automatically categorizing and routing tickets to the right people. Now this feature is further enhanced as part of SysAid's Ticket Automation, enabling admins control over when the AI Intelligent Categorization escalation rule will be triggered, and to which tickets to apply it, for optimal ticket categorization simply by enabling the rule and configuring the conditions to suit their needs. This replaces the need to navigate through multiple email rules with uncertain application, saving hours of manual work.





With just one click, AI Admins can seamlessly import SharePoint knowledge into the AI Chatbot, ensuring that end users have instant access to up-to-date information. Additionally, any sources imported into the Data Pool will automatically update when the file is modified in SharePoint. This ensures that the AI Chatbot remains fully synchronized with the most up-to-date content on SharePoint. Further expanding on the promise of 'zero-setup required' for SysAid Copilot, AI Admins no longer need to create or upload articles into the Data Pool. This centralized dataset within the AI Chatbot now serves as the comprehensive knowledge hub for organizations that rely on Microsoft.





A revolutionary feature designed to empower organizations to maintain oversight and control over AI Chatbot interactions. With Guardrails, companies can establish clear rules for AI Chatbot usage, mitigating the risk of accidental disclosure of sensitive or offensive information. By setting boundaries and guidelines, SysAid enables organizations to harness the power of AI-driven support while safeguarding data privacy and compliance standards.

These features precede an upcoming major announcement planned at SITS, the industry tradeshow scheduled for April in London. Exhibiting at the event, SysAid will unveil its latest game-changing feature for IT Professionals while showcasing its latest capabilities through live demos on the show floor as well as in pre-booked private meetings with customers and prospects.

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

