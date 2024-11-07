SysAid Copilot Named a Winner of the 2024 Generative AI Product of the Year Award

"This award is a significant milestone for SysAid," says Avi Kedmi, CEO of SysAid. "It validates our dedication to leveraging generative AI to revolutionize ITSM and deliver exceptional value to our customers. By combining cutting-edge AI technology with our deep understanding of service management, we've created a solution that empowers organizations to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction."

SysAid Copilot leverages generative AI to automate tasks, answer employee queries, and accelerate issue resolution. This translates to a more streamlined and efficient workday for employees, allowing them to focus on core tasks while boosting overall organizational productivity.

TMC Recognizes SysAid's Commitment to Innovation

"We are honored to recognize SysAid with a 2024 Generative AI Product of the Year Award for its commitment to customer value and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "SysAid Copilot has demonstrably excelled in utilizing generative AI to solve business problems and improve efficiency."

About SysAid

SysAid is on a mission to liberate organizations by putting AI to work for them and their people. We orchestrate service management across organizations with generative AI that taps into specialized data accumulated from thousands of customers and millions of users. With zero setup requirements, our conversational AI manages employees' requests, assists with queries, and accelerates the resolution of issues. With intelligence and ease infused into the workday, productivity thrives so that employees can focus on what they're meant to do, and organizations are free to fulfill their purpose.

With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com

About TMC

TMC provides valuable insights to technology buyers through its editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551400/Sysaid_Gen_AI_Badge.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940298/SysAid_v2_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SysAid